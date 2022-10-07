ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on signing of LB A.J. Klein

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been doing plenty of roster shuffling over the course of the 2022 season so far. They’ve seen multiple different contributors go down with injuries over the course of the year, so the team has added players to both their active roster and their practice squad.

On Thursday, Baltimore officially signed linebacker A.J. Klein off of the New York Giants practice squad to their active roster. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh gave his thoughts on the signing, saying that he’s always admired Klein, discussing some of his traits as well as his professionalism.

“I can comment on that one. _(laughter)I always have admired A.J. [Klein] coming out at Iowa [State], and then throughout the years playing against him. He’s a really good football player; he knows how to play, he’s a big, physical guy, he’s a good athlete, into it. You can already see just the first couple days here his professionalism and how excited he is to be here. So, it’s just another addition [that] I think it’s going to help our defense.”

