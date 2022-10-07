ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens release final injury report for Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will play their first division matchup of the 2022 season when the team welcomes the Cincinnati Bengals into M&T Bank Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Both teams will look to improve on their current 2-2 overall record and get an advantage over the other in the standings.

The Ravens released their final injury report for Week 5 on Friday, with the list featuring three players who will miss the matchup, two who are listed as questionable and four other players who don’t have a status heading into the game.

Headlining the list is wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) who will not suit up in Week 5. After missing practice all week, it was suspected that Bateman would not be ready for the contest. Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) will also not play. Players listed as questionable are cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The four players who did not have a status for the game on the final report, but are expected to play are linebacker Josh Bynes (hip), running back J.K. Dobbins (chest), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who was given a day of rest.

The Bengals also released their final injury report of the week on Friday. Headlining their report are wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (groin), who are both questionable for Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

