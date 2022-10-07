ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses status of OT Ronnie Stanley for Week 5 vs. Bengals

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens face a division opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 season. It’s an important game for the Ravens no matter how early it is in the season, as the team went 1-5 in their division in 2021 and have already lost two important conference games in 2022.

One key storyline for Sunday night’s matchup is the potential availability of offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked how he felt about the possibility of Stanley making his season debut on Sunday, with the coach saying that he’s feeling good about it but the team will see where everything is at before game time.

“I’m feeling good, yes. We’ll see where we’re at. I’m not going to really comment on who’s playing and who’s not playing. We’ll be out there on Sunday. What time would it [inactives announcement] be? _(SVP of Communications Chad Steele: “6:50.”) 6:50, you’ll know.”

The offensive line could use the help of Stanley. The All-Pro is one of the best at his position both in the run game and the pass game, and would provide stability on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blindside. Stanley has never played a full season in his career, but getting him back at full strength would be a huge plus as he hopes to finish out 2022 by playing in every game possible once he returns.

