Raleigh, NC

247Sports

FSU offers No. 2 OT in 2024 class

Florida State offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior four-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker on Monday. The talented lineman mentioned FSU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. Baker is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 64 prospect in the nation and No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

NC State football recruit Week 8 scoreboard

Record: 6-1. Result: lost to Knightdale, 21-20. Statistics: Thomas recently confirmed via Instagram his season ended due to injury. Season Statistics: Thomas has completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

