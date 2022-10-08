ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insane amount it’ll cost you to get a footy card featuring Australia’s best NFL player - and why you might be best waiting before shelling out the coin

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The rise of Jordan Mailata from the South Sydney Rabbitohs juniors to Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL is the stuff of Hollywood movies.

But Australian fans wanting a slice of memorabilia to commemorate his ascendency to American Football better have deep pockets.

Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2021 that will see him pocket an eye-watering $A118m million including $A60m guaranteed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyXpD_0iR0cVPi00
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is Australia's best-ever NFL player

His popularity has translated to the trading card market, where a rookie card of Mailata is going to set you back from serious coin.

On popular online auction and sales website eBay, a 2018 Panini Contenders Playoff Ticket /99 Jordan Mailata #219 Rookie Auto RC is listed for $A698.08, not including shipping from the United States.

However, if you have a burning desire for a Mailata trading card, you might be better off waiting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUERf_0iR0cVPi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESPjB_0iR0cVPi00
The rookie card from Panini will set you back some serious cash if you want a Mailata memento

During the COVID-19 pandemic, card collecting became immensely popular. In February 2021, eBay reported that more than 4 million sports cards had been sold on its site in 2020, an increase of 142 percent over 2019.

In part, the market was driven by the nostalgic tug and the quest to feel joy about something while living in isolation.

'People were home, cleaning out their attics, or messing around on eBay out of boredom, or maybe they just were thinking about a better time' Empire sports card show vendor Scott Edwards said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhhUg_0iR0cVPi00
Mailata looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles

That boom led to some truly insane sales.

A one-of-a-kind 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Basketball rookie card of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic sold for $A7.17million - more than some of his teammates' entire salary.

A few months later, a 2003 LeBron James Exquisite Collection patch card sold for $A8.10million.

However, with lockdowns winding down around the world, the trading card boom is also expected to ease - which could mean the Mailata card will go down in value.

