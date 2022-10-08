Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
A Front Will Change Our Weather Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm weather will continue this week and weekend. A weak front will dissipate as it reaches our area on Thursday. I will show only a slim shower chance. The front will not change our temperatures. A much more notable front will arrive from the north on Monday with a good chance of showers, and cooler temperatures will follow.
kgns.tv
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning its the start of the week and many have the day off and no class today due to Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day . If you are one of those who follows in that category well let me tell you its going to be a warm and pleasant day to be outdoors.
Study: This Texas city is ranked the third safest city in America
According to a new report from WalletHub, one Texas city is considered the third safest city in America.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
City of Laredo changes venue of political forum
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s political forums have been moved from TAMIU to Laredo College. The new venue is at the Falcon Executive Conference Center at the Laredo College Yeary Library. The dates and time will remain the same which is on Oct. 11, 12, and...
kgns.tv
Last day to register to vote!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you plan to take part in the November elections, time is running out on the voter registration process. The last day to register for the election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Webb County Elections Office will be extending its operating hours from 8 a.m. to...
kgns.tv
UISD holds committee meetings
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde tragedy, Texas school districts, including LISD and UISD, have been updating or going over their safety protocols. Two UISD committee meetings are happening on Tuesday, October 11, at the Student Activity Complex at 6 p.m. Some topics to be discussed include updates from the office of Safety, Crisis, and Security Department and will report findings from the district-wide intruder detection audit.
kgns.tv
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one man is taken to the hospital after an accident at a local elementary school campus, that’s according to Laredo Police. The crash was reported at Tarver Elementary School at the 3200 block of Tilden Avenue just before 3 p.m. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is injured after an altercation at a Laredo bridge turns physical. The incident happened on Oct. 10 before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge had attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle in the process. An argument broke out...
kgns.tv
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners vote on the design for the arena that’s part of the fairgrounds project. Out of the three options, the arena chosen will have a capacity of 2,500. It will include an exhibition hall and air conditioning. However, commissioners say that the arena can be expanded in the future if needed.
kgns.tv
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body. The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande. He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson...
kgns.tv
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween. According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrant remains filling up South Texas morgue after spike in recent drownings
The remains of 260 migrants are currently stored at the Webb County Medical Examiner's Office in Laredo, Texas. The facility serves 11 South Texas border counties and is "at capacity" the chief medical examiner told Border Report recently.
kgns.tv
Laredo parents say more services are needed for kids with special needs
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - More than 90,000 students with autism received special education services this past school year, that’s according to the Texas Education Agency. However, as signs of autism can appear by age two to three years of age, a community member wanted to make sure to create special education services for those young children.
kgns.tv
$125,000 in funding for chronic conditions and disease awareness in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department got more than $125,000 in funding to help in the prevention of chronic diseases and conditions. That money will be used for education, management, and awareness. The department also plans to carry out a social study to determine what factors affect the...
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
kgns.tv
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a serious altercation in central Laredo. The incident happened on Saturday morning at the 4100 block of San Francisco. Police and other law enforcement agencies were called out to a stand off with an armed man. The call came in...
kgns.tv
$1.5 million grant will help repair streets in Rio Bravo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A $1.5 million federal grant is going toward the city of Rio Bravo to help repair streets in the area. This comes after the community’s roads suffered major damages after showers caused floods in the town in August. There will be an additional half...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for robbery and engaging in organized crime
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man on the run from the law. Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Jose Guillermo Molina III who is wanted on two charges. One for engaging in organized criminal activity and the other for robbery. His...
kgns.tv
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Comments / 0