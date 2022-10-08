Read full article on original website
Related
wamegotimes.com
Lady Raiders second at Sabetha Invitational
Wamego High School, St. Marys High School and St. Mary's Academy all hit the trail last Thursday at the Sabetha Cross Country Invitational, with the Lady Raiders taking second in the girls varsity race and the Raider JV boys winning their event. The Raiders only sent varsity girls and junior...
wamegotimes.com
Raiders dominate El Dorado Cross Country Meet
The Raider varsity boys dominated Saturday's cross country meet at El Dorado with Brady Stegman bringing home individual gold for Wamego. Wamego's JV squad placed second. The Lady Raiders had run earlier in the week at Sabetha.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at TCU
The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's October 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be announced after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is set. The Wildcats have a...
K-State football ranked No. 17 in latest AP Poll
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a 10-9 win at Iowa State, K-State’s football team has jumped from No. 20 in the AP Poll to No. 17. K-State gets a week off before traveling to undefeated TCU on Oct. 22.
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
Homecoming royalty are crowned at JCHS
Grace Harris was named Homecoming Queen and Christopher Beers the Homecoming King at Junction City High School Friday night. The royalty were crowned at halftime of the Blue Jays 44-7 loss to the Manhattan Indians. For the freshman class the selections Ashley Picazo and Jackson Hollie, for the sophomores Cassidy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Sporting News
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livingnewdeal.org
Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
WIBW
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Comments / 0