Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Kokomo Cat Café

ININDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was at the “NAMI Walks Your Way” mental health walk, so Barney Wood joined Hanna Mordoh to discuss the Kokomo Cat Café.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fall’s First Friday fills Noblesville’s streets

Noblesville Main Street’s Fall Fest was this month’s First Friday event on the Square. Activities included a soup cook-off, costume contest, family photos by Studio Kate, pumpkin carving contest, trolley rides in Forest Park, scarecrow contest, and trick-or-treating. Next month’s First Friday event will be a Holiday Open House on Nov. 4. Visit NoblesvilleMainStreet.org to learn more.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

My passion for lifting

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Everybody has topics that fascinate us in our lives: things we enjoy watching, learning, or even doing. For some, these topics include playing a sport, tinkering with things, or playing video games.
SHERIDAN, IN
WIBC.com

Three People Get Banned from Greenwood Park Mall For One Year

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Three people have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall for a year because they were carrying guns in the mall Saturday afternoon. The Greenwood Police Department says those people were legally carrying the guns under Indiana State law and “at no time did the individuals display a weapon and the no threats were made.”
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council

The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Llama’s walk at Culvers

The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

A Gift Of Love For Christian Lindenmayer

Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort suffered serious injuries in a train accident September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort. Christian’s recovery will be a long one further complicated by necessary amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Chrystal...
FRANKFORT, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN

