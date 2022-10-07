ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
RELATIONSHIPS
Jason's World

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kelly
theodysseyonline.com

College Classes VS. High School Classes

It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy