threeriversnews.com
Three Rivers JV football pounds Sturgis JVs
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ JV football team put on an offensive clinic against Sturgis at Armstrong Stadium Thursday night, defeating the Trojans 53-0. The Wildcats ran wild over Sturgis for most of the night, averaging 8.3 yards per carry with 183 rushing yards in total. The ‘Cats had 270 yards of offense in total, compared to just 56 for Sturgis.
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday due to threat
Vicksburg Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater BPU crew returns home after helping to restore power in Florida
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three linemen and an apprentice from the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities are back home after they were among numerous crews from around the country who helped restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power for nearly two million Florida residents. B.P.U. Director Paul...
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
wtvbam.com
Branch County under a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday morning
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from late Friday night through Saturday morning as the forecast is calling for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. The Freeze Watch includes Branch,...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
