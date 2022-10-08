Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 Springfield-area players to watch at the IHSA girls tennis state finals
Amber Ehrlich and Simmi Mander have worked all season for this moment. The Chatham Glenwood doubles team earned a 5-8 seed at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A girls tennis state finals that will be held in the Chicago suburbs starting Thursday and concluding on Saturday. ...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0