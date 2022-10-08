ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Sammy Hagar Isn’t Playing Guitar on His New Album

Sammy Hagar has significant chops as a guitar player. After all, this is the guy who wasn't afraid to square off against Eddie Van Halen. As sessions began for Crazy Times, however, producer Dave Cobb encouraged Hagar to focus on one role: “You don’t need to play guitar. You’re the fuckin’ singer," he told the former Van Halen frontman. "I want you to concentrate.”
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Stereogum

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time

A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’

Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
