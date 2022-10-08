After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard times in recent years, Leo Karruli said he saw the potential in the suburban Johnstown facility that will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this month.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO