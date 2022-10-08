ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Salem, OH
Sports
27 First News

1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast

(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTAJ

Altoona road reopened after railcar fire

UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop

(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Galleria Under New Ownership

After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard times in recent years, Leo Karruli said he saw the potential in the suburban Johnstown facility that will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this month.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary

(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

