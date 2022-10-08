Read full article on original website
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
27 First News
1st snowflakes of season possible in this 7 day forecast
(WKBN) – October is the month that will typically bring our first snowflakes, and it looks like that will be the case again this year. Multiple cold fronts will sweep through the area this week and into early next week. Each front will push away the warmer temperatures and drag even colder air in as they push through.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
Altoona road reopened after railcar fire
UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
beavercountyradio.com
Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop
(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Galleria Under New Ownership
After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard times in recent years, Leo Karruli said he saw the potential in the suburban Johnstown facility that will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this month.
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
YouTube divers find missing man in river among 100 cars
A popular YouTube channel is in Pittsburgh hoping to find two missing people. “Adventures with Purpose” is a volunteer dive team that travels the country to solve cold cases.
beavercountyradio.com
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary
(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
