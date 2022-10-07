On October 8, 2022 shortly after 5:20 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Broadway for a report of an assault. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult who sustained serious injuries from at least one stab wound. That individual was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department. A second male adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and has been contacted by police.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO