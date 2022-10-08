Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago. Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23. Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting
Mopar Day in the Bay brings in about 600 people, 300 cars. With Mopar Day in the Bay, there is no registration. Just find a spot, and you’re good to go. It’s not an official part of Cruisin’ the Coast. So, it kind of muscled its way in for a little attention.
Mississippi Press
Gautier police investigating shooting as potential homicide
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Gautier police are investigating a shooting which left a 30-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to a release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on Whitewood Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting party advised they had found the victim, later identified as Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, injured by “unknown means” prior to contacting the police department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast drive-by-shooting victim returns one year later
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The end of Rodenburg Avenue and Highway 90 is a prime spot for taking in Cruisin’ the Coast action. It’s also the same spot where a year ago gun shots rang out striking a bystander. Despite nearly losing his life, the gunshot victim Jerry...
Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
WLOX
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday, and the victim has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim was 85-year-old Hugh Polk from Saucier. He died of multiple gunshot wounds....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars. Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault. Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of...
villages-news.com
Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County
A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WLOX
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
5 drug traffickers arrested, over 23 grams of fentanyl found: Mobile Co. deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span. In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking […]
WLOX
Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
wxxv25.com
Biloxi, Hancock County respond to campuses after active shooter calls
Law enforcement agencies are investigating active shooter calls that were made in Hancock and Harrison counties. Students are on fall break in both districts and were not on campus. Teachers were on campus in Biloxi but not at Hancock High. Biloxi Police spokesman Tom Goldsworthy said a call came in...
Comments / 0