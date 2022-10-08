ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
Mississippi Press

Gautier police investigating shooting as potential homicide

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Gautier police are investigating a shooting which left a 30-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to a release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on Whitewood Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting party advised they had found the victim, later identified as Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, injured by “unknown means” prior to contacting the police department.
GAUTIER, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#African American
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday, and the victim has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim was 85-year-old Hugh Polk from Saucier. He died of multiple gunshot wounds....
SAUCIER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
villages-news.com

Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County

A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WLOX

One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
SAUCIER, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy