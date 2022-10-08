ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
pethelpful.com

Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed

Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
petpress.net

10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends

Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
kmit.com

French Bulldog Puppy Born Green

A French bulldog in Alabama gave birth to a green puppy!. The dog’s owner says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green. At first he thought...
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
CNET

Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose

Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
msn.com

Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love

Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
The Post and Courier

Puck! is one lovable hound mix! He l

Puck! is one lovable hound mix! He loves to play with everyone he meets. Come visit Pet Helpers at 1447 Folly Rd to meet her.
parentherald.com

The 7 Best Large Dog Breeds for Families

Most American households are pet owners, and it should be no surprise that the most popular type of pet is the family dog. While many animals make the best pet for children, nothing compares to the snuggles and play that a dog can provide. While there is a benefit to owning a small dog breed, a large dog can come on adventures, go on long walks and engage in lots of physical play. If your family has decided you're looking for a medium to a large dog but aren't sure which breed to choose, keep reading to find the perfect fit.
pawesome.net

Airedale Terrier vs Fox Terrier

These are two thoroughly impressive dogs even though they have different origins and work in different ways. Here’s all you need to know about their history, appearance, temperament, health conditions and more. Table of Contents. [hide]. Origins. Airedale Terrier. The Airedale Terrier is the largest of all the terriers...
