Related
Collection
It says a lot about Roland Mouret as a designer that you can look at an origami-folded cap sleeve on a dress and think, Well, that’s very Roland. In fact, “that’s very Roland” is the constant refrain when it comes to his spring 2023 collection, which gets further zip and zing from its color palette, running from teal to candy pink to scarlet to tangerine. He is working with the Mouret-isms he’s been developing and drawing on since the dawn of the 2000s, back when he was wielding pinking shears directly into fabric to conjure up clothing, not to mention his later mega-success with the Galaxy, the dress that sculpted the world: folds and draping across the bust or upper arm or shoulder, reverse seaming, the precision of a high neckline that fans out in the most elegant yet coolest of fashion. They’re all here, looking as good as ever.
Candidly Yours: The Fashion Week Grab Bag
Shooting parties is something of a guessing game when it comes to actually being able to “see” who is who in the ever dimly lit (bordering on pitch-black) settings that the “NYFW party” du jour relies on for its exclusive allure. No lights, no candles. Maybe, maybe, if you’re keen, you’ll clock a low-watt minibulb in the softest white that ever existed, covered by an absolutely opaque vintage lampshade, on a side table in a grim corner, or a ceramic retro sconce with an adobe color finish, emitting zero light and mounted way higher than even a very tall person’s...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Brightens Up A Grey Day In A Sunshine-Yellow High-Street Dress
On a grey October day, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to meet with staff and hear about the holistic support it provides for pregnant women and new mothers. To contrast the overcast skies, Kate wore a simple sunshine-yellow midi dress by Karen Millen, featuring a pleated skirt, a notched neckline and puffed sleeves. As ever, she kept her accessories minimal, and wore navy heeled pumps and carried a matching suede clutch bag. She also wore white gold and diamond drop earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery.
hypebeast.com
Emerging British Label Florence Black Allows You to Dress Up or Down for FW22
Emerging London-based brand Florence Black takes inspiration from pre-1960s Britain and its style and culture. And while the label was only launched back in 2018, Florence Black has quickly found a balance between its contemporary-styled silhouettes and considered proportions that come as sharp-fitting designs that can be easily dressed up or dressed down. Now, the brand has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores a variety of knitwear, tracksuit, blazer, and cotton designs.
getnews.info
Women’s denim jackets are a classical piece of clothing ideal for any occasion
The unassuming denim jacket is a surprisingly straightforward piece of apparel. Although it may not come to mind when someone thinks of denim or even classic style, almost everyone has one and looks fantastic in one. The popularity of the straightforward denim jacket might be attributed to its adaptability. What was originally a simple labor jacket may now be customized to fit individuals of every age, gender, and fashion preference.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Series “Dear Unknown” Offered In Two Colorways
Melding their historic heritage of performance silhouettes with a recent foray into future-forward fashionable aesthetics, the Jordan Series continues to delve out its roster of propositions since being introduced in 2021. Joining the color-blocking of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate and Jordan 1 Mid “Exploration Unit”, the low-top lifestyle model has reserved its latest duo of offerings for the return of its “DEAR” series.
Rock out with the new Dr. Martens x The Clash punk-inspired boots for fall and winter 2022
Dr. Martens teamed up with The Clash for a fall/winter collection of punk-inspired boots and Oxford, available today, October 6. Shop the collaboration now.
