Read full article on original website
Related
The 2022 Fall Homecoming Court at Great Bend High School
Great Bend High School’s 2022 Fall Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. The match-up will include the Great Bend vs. Liberal football game at Great Bend High School’s Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to celebrate during several Homecoming events including a parade in downtown Great Bend...
Thesiuslaw News
SHS Cheer 2nd at Game Day Championships
Oct. 9, 2022 — When the Siuslaw cheer team isn’t whipping Viking fans into a frenzy at home sporting events in Florence, they can be found at competitions of their own. There, Siuslaw faces other high schools from around Oregon in events that display their skill in all sorts of cheers.
Comments / 0