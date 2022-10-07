Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Seals down Wildcats, 42-6
SELINSGROVE, PA – After a couple possessions Friday, it was a 0-0 game between homestanding Selinsgrove and visiting Central Mountain. But once the Seals got untracked, they didn’t stop, scoring on their next six possessions on the way to a 42-6 win. Selinsgrove, bouncing back from a 19-0...
easternpafootball.com
Appleby, Erby Help Steel-High Roll Over Camp Hill
Bamm Appleby’s senior season was in jeopardy; he was set to play quarterback at Middletown before the Blue Raiders’ season was canceled due to the well-known hazing incidents. Fortunately for Appleby, and Steelton-Highspire, he was able to transfer to the school and suit up for the legendary Mid-Penn...
H.S. Football: Matt Lonczynski, Berwick hand Dallas first loss
BERWICK — Upon taking the very last snap, Matt Lonczynski stepped back, took a knee and watched the remaining seconds evaporate from the clock. How fitting the night ended with the ball under his arm. Because for most of Friday, he put Berwick’s biggest victory of the season in...
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania: Enrollment down by as much as 5%
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania held their first council of trustees meeting Wednesday since the triad of Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities combined to form the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's (PASSHE) new institution. PASSHE is the state agency that oversees the 10 state-owned universities. Related Reading: BU, Lock Haven, Mansfield integration complete ...
victorybellrings.com
Four recruits committed elsewhere that Penn State Football may try to flip
Penn State football is having success both on the field and on the recruiting trail so far this season. Penn State football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and the staff is looking to add to this talented class. With Penn State on bye this weekend,...
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
wkok.com
UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
Berwick Riverfest kicks off its 11th year
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY — On Friday, the 11th annual Berwick Riverfest will begin and organizers say they are expecting around 50,000 people to attend over the course of the weekend. The 3-day festival, which has been named “One Of The Finest Fall Festivals In Pennsylvania,” will feature crafts, specialty foods, free shows, and rides for […]
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
webbweekly.com
Emily Marie Caris, 48
Emily Marie Caris, 48, of Mill Hall, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home. Born August 2, 1974 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Hoy and Glenda Meyer Hoy who survives in Mill Hall. Emily was a 1992 graduate of Bald Eagle...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
Meet you at the fair
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I’ve never been a huge “fair” person. No, I’m not saying I don’t treat people or situations equally; rather, I’m referring to festivals and campground gatherings where kids run about and candy apples are all the rage.
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
