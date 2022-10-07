Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
FEMA visiting homes in some of worst-hit Flagler neighborhoods to offer help
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Federal Emergency Management Agency teams on Friday began going door-to-door visiting Flagler County’s hardest hit neighborhoods to aid residents applying for its Individual Assistance program. FEMA representatives will go to the following areas:. Daytona North. Bull Creek area. Beverly Beach. Southern and Mainland Flagler...
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
fox35orlando.com
How to appeal a decision by FEMA for storm assistance
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Victims of Hurricane Ian who have applied for assistance from FEMA may be denied help, but FEMA does have a process to appeal decisions on ineligibility. FEMA assistance is not the same as insurance. It only provides funds for basic work to make a home habitable, including items such as toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows, and doors. Sometimes people are denied assistance simply because they did not provide enough documentation or information during the application process.
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
WESH
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
palmcoastobserver.com
City Council to discuss impact fees at Oct. 11 workshop
The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
finehomesandliving.com
Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review
If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
Bay News 9
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
WESH
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
