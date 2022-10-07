Read full article on original website
Interior of this charming getaway SC home has Zillow Gone Wild transfixed. See why
A Darlington home on the South Carolina market with a highly intriguing interior has managed to grab the attention of a popular social media real estate page thanks to its design and eye-raising price tag. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed for $199,900. While that might not be too shocking,...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
East Hampton, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $8.45 Million
This stunning home in East Hampton, New York, has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Newly refinished light oak floors welcome all into a grand entrance that fans out to find the living room and den, both warmed by their own fireplaces. With elements of size and construction that could no longer be duplicated, a 7-bedroom, 8,000 SF+/-, residence, on 3 levels of finely articulated living space, sequestered behind a gated entry, presents the combination of masterful construction, exquisite finishes, copious amenities and a sensible floor plan that has become the hallmark of fine East End design. Upstairs the primary wing with private balcony offers a large sleeping chamber with fireplace, ample closets and luxurious bath with steam and jacuzzi. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Outside broad patios with ample room for couches, chairs and alfresco dining look out to the lawn embracing the pool with hot tub and cabana while the sunken all weather tennis court is just beyond, sequestered behind mature trees. Above the semi attached 2 car garage is a complete studio apartment with bedroom and bath, perfect for the weekend overflow while a dedicated pool bath and laundry is built in below.
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
Flintshire, U.K., Home With 16,961 Square Feet and Fourteen Bedrooms Asks £2.5 Million
This home in Flintshire, U.K., includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 16,961 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Alastair Summerfield. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Master Bedroom suite is accessed through a large oak door comprising an inner landing leading to a large bedroom with imposing views of front park and The Cheshire Plains. A wrought iron gate leads to a wide grass path through to an outstanding Pinetum with a wide variety of specimen trees including Corsican Pine, Wellingtonia, Cedar of Lebanon and hardwoods underplanted with spring bulbs.A dry earth path continues through Rhododendrons to a small gate in a stone wall with views across farmland and woodland to hills and mountains beyond. The remaining four bedrooms are in the west wing and include two at the front of the house with lovely views, both with fireplaces.On the opposite side of the landing are stairs down to the side entrance hall, a bathroom and separate WC, the Oak bedroom, a half panelled room with views over the back garden and a second bedroom. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There is a secondary staircase down to the first floor and two further sets of stairs, one leading to two former staff bedrooms and the other to a flat roof from which there are superb views.At the western end of the Hall is the former staff wing, accessed directly from the ground floor and comprising laundry, boiler room and garage with a sitting room/office, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the first floor. Directly off the courtyard is a single storey building with separate gardeners' WCs.The CottagesIncluded in the sale of Gwysaney Hall are two three bedroom cottages.Garden CottageGarden Cottage is a very pretty detached Grade II listed house overlooking lawned gardens to the front.The cottage is wonderfully spacious, and comprises: Dining hall.
I let an interior designer critique my 1-bedroom apartment. Here's how he'd make the open-plan living space look bigger and brighter.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recruited Jordan Samson, a TikTok-famous interior designer, to help transform her open-plan living and kitchen area.
Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home
In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
Modern & Deightful M2 22 ft For Sale
Meet the M2, a stunning 22 ft tiny house built by TruForm tiny and available immediately for purchase. The modern THOW has two lofts, one designed as a bedroom and the other perfect for storage or guest space. The highlight of this tiny home is the living room, complete with...
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
