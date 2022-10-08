Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO