Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Future Blue Devil exhibits 'alpha' qualities

Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado. At least, that's how On3's Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Swept at Miami Sunday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team closed out its weekend in Florida with a 3-0 setback (25-17, 25-22, 25-11) at Miami Sunday afternoon. Duke was led by freshman Taylor Atkinson with 11 kills and a .286 hitting percentage. She also added four digs and a block while setter Devon Chang tallied 26 assists. Chang and Georgia Stavrinides collected three blocks each.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Hurricanes sign Stepan to one-year contract

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
RALEIGH, NC
#Hillside#American Football#Hornets#Riverside
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
