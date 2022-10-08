Read full article on original website
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
No. 11 Jordan outlasts No. 16 Chapel Hill in OT, 2-1
Durham, N.C. — The No. 11 Jordan Falcons picked up a crucial DAC-VII conference win over the No. 16 Chapel Hill Tigers on their home field by a 2-1 score in overtime on Tuesday night. The game went scoreless for the entire first half as the two sides played...
Lawson, in third season, seeking consistency from Duke women's basketball
Charlotte, N.C. — Kara Lawson's first season as Duke's women's basketball coach ended after just four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her second season started with great promise, but fell apart down the stretch due to injuries and inconsistency. Now Lawson, a former star player at Tennessee, has...
UNC Basketball: Kayla McPherson to miss start of regular season
The UNC women’s basketball program received some bad news, as redshirt freshman Kayla McPherson will be sidelined to start the regular season. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Kayla McPherson’s official debut with the UNC women’s basketball program. This week in practice, McPherson...
Future Blue Devil exhibits 'alpha' qualities
Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado. At least, that's how On3's Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) ...
Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC
Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
goduke.com
Duke Swept at Miami Sunday
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team closed out its weekend in Florida with a 3-0 setback (25-17, 25-22, 25-11) at Miami Sunday afternoon. Duke was led by freshman Taylor Atkinson with 11 kills and a .286 hitting percentage. She also added four digs and a block while setter Devon Chang tallied 26 assists. Chang and Georgia Stavrinides collected three blocks each.
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
Hurricanes sign Stepan to one-year contract
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $750,000 contract. “Having Derek in Carolina last season, we know what he brings to the table and what he adds to our team,” said team general manager Don Waddell. “He gives us additional forward depth and provides us with yet another veteran presence in the locker room.”
UNC Basketball: On This Day In History: Dean Smith Retires
On this day in UNC basketball history, legendary head coach Dean Smith announced that he would be retiring from coaching at North Carolina. It was 25 years ago today that legendary head coach Dean Smith shocked the college basketball world. Smith, the man who led the UNC basketball program for...
NC State drops one spot in AP Top 25 poll after rallying back against Florida State
NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) is ranked 15th after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 19-17 on Saturday night. On Sunday, quarterback NC State Devin Leary is expected to undergo an MRI on his right throwing shoulder. Leary left Saturday’s game against Florida State. It’s unclear how much time, if any, Leary will miss.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
"Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard.
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
10 displaced by fire at North Carolina apartment complex
10 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.
SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
