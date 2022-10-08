Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
Women's Soccer Downs NC State For 400th Home Win
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Emily Murphy and Avery Patterson each scored, and No. 5 North Carolina beat NC State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dorrance Field, recording the program's 400th all-time home victory. The Tar Heels have played 450 games at home sites since the program began in 1979...
No. 8 Seventy-First uses run game, second-half defense to win at Jack Britt
Fayetteville, N.C. — Anthony Quinn Jr. and Deandre Nance each scored two touchdowns, and No. 8 Seventy-First held on to secure a 27-20 road win at Jack Britt on Friday. The Falcons improved 7-0 with the victory, but it was far from a sure thing. Jack Britt (4-3) held multiple first-half leads, but Seventy-First tied the game at 20-20 on the final play of the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Nance.
No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0
Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
ACC Panic Room: Pack and Heels keep finding interesting ways to win
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss NC State's win over FSU and North Carolina's win over Miami. If you told Pack and Heels fans they'd consistently beat those programs when the ACC expanded in the early 2000s, they would've wondered what was in your coffee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
'Our whole porch was on fire': 10 people forced out of north Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 10 people had to leave their homes after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
UNC trauma recovery program receives $3M Pentagon grant for PTSD research
CHAPEL HILL – The UNC Institute for Trauma Recovery in the UNC Department of Psychiatry has been awarded a $3-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to investigate the potential of a therapeutic agent to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Acute stress disorder refers to the body’s immediate response to trauma, whereas PTSD is the long-term effects of trauma.
Woman dies from Durham shooting linked to gas station, car wash
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman died from a shooting in Durham on Friday night. The shooting involved two scenes about a mile-and-a-half apart. Police responded to one scene at a Valero gas station at the corner of Hardee Street and Cheek Road and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WRAL News
'She touched so many people's lives': Family mourns loss of 21-year-old Durham woman killed in gas station shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Karizma Mebane had her whole life ahead of her. “I just wanted everyone to know that she touched so many people’s lives,” said stepsister Chanaqua Spencer. “And, that smile and that genuine heart always got everyone. “That’s what drew everyone to her. “...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
Durham leaders to hold public meeting Saturday morning to discuss controversial ShotSpotter technology
DURHAM, N.C. — People in Durham on Saturday will get a chance to learn more about a controversial, crime-fighting technology. Representatives with ShotSpotter and the Durham Police Department are set to hold a 10 a.m. forum at the Lyon Park Community and Recreation Center at 1309 Halley St. to discuss how the technology will be used in the Bull City.
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree Program
Volunteers are urgently needed for the Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree program. Families can register for the Angel Tree Program beginning Monday in Raleigh at 1300 Buck Jones Road in the old Anchor Auto Outlet. The Salvation Army of Wake County needs volunteers to interview families and enter...
Get your shot: Dozens hospitalized with flu in Triangle, cases 13 times higher than last year nationwide
Doctors have an urgent warning about flu season. Nationwide, flu cases are 13 times higher than around this time last year. Health experts say it's largely because protective measures to stop COVID-19, which also slow the spread of flu, have mostly ended. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0