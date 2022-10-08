WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO