columbuscountynews.com
The Wolfpack Beats The Patriots 28 – 6
In a game that was billed to be the Waccamaw Conference game of the year, we saw a lopsided score but very similar stats. Whiteville defeated Pender 28-6 on a beautiful Friday night with cooler temperatures and a football atmosphere. Whiteville struck first in the 1st quarter when quarterback Luke...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
columbuscountynews.com
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw
More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
Spooky Special: Country Squire in Duplin County
The Country Squire is a restaurant, winery and motel with a haunting history and stories Iris Lennon loves to share.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
Clinton woman killed in head-on wreck
A Clinton woman was killed in the early-morning hours Sunday morning in a head-on collision north of Salemburg, according to reports from the
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: more tranquil in the tropics, rain chances here at home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Over the weekend, Caribbean Hurricane Julia swirled into Nicaragua with heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge. Early this week, a weaker Julia - or its remnants - will continue to bring unsettled weather to much of Central America and southern Mexico. Thankfully, new tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin in the next couple of days.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in accident near Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning on SR1134 near Shallotte. The crash happened around 6:40 am while a person was standing in the road picking up debris from a previous crash. A 2007 GMC SUV struck the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments / 0