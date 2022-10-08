ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolesville, NC

WRAL News

No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0

Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Women's Soccer Downs NC State For 400th Home Win

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Emily Murphy and Avery Patterson each scored, and No. 5 North Carolina beat NC State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dorrance Field, recording the program's 400th all-time home victory. The Tar Heels have played 450 games at home sites since the program began in 1979...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system

Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State

A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
