Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO