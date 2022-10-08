Read full article on original website
No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0
Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC
Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
Women's Soccer Downs NC State For 400th Home Win
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Emily Murphy and Avery Patterson each scored, and No. 5 North Carolina beat NC State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dorrance Field, recording the program's 400th all-time home victory. The Tar Heels have played 450 games at home sites since the program began in 1979...
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week six games
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and there’s still some truth in that after losing to two of the better teams in the conference. The crazy thing is it was more FSU giving those games away, especially Saturday night against NC State.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- There was a new name to the event, but "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" had a familiar setup and a lot of familiar faces Friday at the Smith Center. The public celebration of the start of Year Two for North Carolina under Hubert Davis had the...
FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system
Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
How to watch or stream Florida State vs NC State ACC college football game Saturday
NC State and Florida State suffered ACC defeats last weekend to Atlantic Division foes Clemson and Wake Forest, respectively. The Seminoles and Pack play Saturday night with each needing a win to stay close in the division race.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
cbs17
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
cbs17
Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
