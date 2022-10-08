ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
WRAL News

Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
WRAL News

Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dog attacks husband and wife, bites Rocky Mount officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When they arrived, officers saw a pitbull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#The Second Time#Play From Scrimmage#The Crusaders#American Football
WRAL News

Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month

Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Chef Matt Kelly buys historic Nana's restaurant

DURHAM, N.C. — Chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly just closed one restaurant, but he has already announced plans to open another. After a five-year run thatsaw three re-openings, Kelly closed the doors on Saint James Seafood in Durham on Saturday. On Tuesday, the four-time James Beard semifinalist announced that...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'We are over-the-moon excited': Chapel Hill receives more than $10 million to rebuild affordable housing development

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A low-income housing tax credit is expected to cover about 70% of the cost of a new affordable housing development in Chapel Hill. Replacing the 54-unit Trinity Court Community is projected to cost $14 million through a public-private partnership between the town of Chapel Hill and Community Housing Partners. The tax credit is expected to cover more than $10 million of the total.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Garner singer gains attention on 'The Voice'

A local singer from Garner on Tuesday will be in the spotlight when the "The Voice" airs on WRAL. Dia Malai joined Team Legend last week after an audition that impressed judges. You can follow her journey on "The Voice," which airs on WRAL at 8 p.m. John Legend tagged...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy