No. 11 Jordan outlasts No. 16 Chapel Hill in OT, 2-1
Durham, N.C. — The No. 11 Jordan Falcons picked up a crucial DAC-VII conference win over the No. 16 Chapel Hill Tigers on their home field by a 2-1 score in overtime on Tuesday night. The game went scoreless for the entire first half as the two sides played...
Lawson, in third season, seeking consistency from Duke women's basketball
Charlotte, N.C. — Kara Lawson's first season as Duke's women's basketball coach ended after just four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her second season started with great promise, but fell apart down the stretch due to injuries and inconsistency. Now Lawson, a former star player at Tennessee, has...
Canes start a team Hall of Fame with Brind'Amour, Francis, Wesley
Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis and Glen Wesley, who've had their jersey number retired by the Carolina Hurricanes are the first three names on the team's newly announce Hall of Fame. The team hall of fame will "recognize players and contributors who have positively impacted the hockey club in such...
SC deputies defend search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. — A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Dog attacks husband and wife, bites Rocky Mount officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When they arrived, officers saw a pitbull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters are working Sunday morning to put out an apartment fire in north Raleigh.
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Police respond to late-morning attempted robbery at Wells Fargo in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone on Tuesday tried to rob a Raleigh bank in broad daylight. Around 9:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3959 New Bern Ave. Police said the person went inside...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
Chef Matt Kelly buys historic Nana's restaurant
DURHAM, N.C. — Chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly just closed one restaurant, but he has already announced plans to open another. After a five-year run thatsaw three re-openings, Kelly closed the doors on Saint James Seafood in Durham on Saturday. On Tuesday, the four-time James Beard semifinalist announced that...
'We are over-the-moon excited': Chapel Hill receives more than $10 million to rebuild affordable housing development
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A low-income housing tax credit is expected to cover about 70% of the cost of a new affordable housing development in Chapel Hill. Replacing the 54-unit Trinity Court Community is projected to cost $14 million through a public-private partnership between the town of Chapel Hill and Community Housing Partners. The tax credit is expected to cover more than $10 million of the total.
Garner singer gains attention on 'The Voice'
A local singer from Garner on Tuesday will be in the spotlight when the "The Voice" airs on WRAL. Dia Malai joined Team Legend last week after an audition that impressed judges. You can follow her journey on "The Voice," which airs on WRAL at 8 p.m. John Legend tagged...
