Where to look for the huge, orange Full Hunter’s Moon this weekend
The October full moon could turn out to be a spooky spectacle worth watching. For several days beginning Saturday, Oct. 8, in a fitting salute to the season, this month’s full moon may appear huge and orange as it rises along the eastern horizon around sunset.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Hunter’s Moon, Meteor Showers, Solar Eclipse and Other Exciting Celestial Events Lined-Up in October 2022
Tides are a-changing, and some parts of India have already started cocooning into a brand new season. As skies begin to clear with the monsoon’s retreat, the opportunity and quality of sky-gazing through a cloudless lens will continue to grow spectacularly as the month progresses. Many keen stargazers know...
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
Astronomers stunned as binary asteroid Didymos-Dimorphos brightens after DART space rock impact
Astronomers watched in awe as binary asteroid Didymos brightened up immediately after the impact of NASA's DART mission on Monday (Sept. 26).
KSAT 12
Catch a glimpse of the Full Hunter’s Moon in the Sunday night sky
As spooky season swings into high gear, the Full Hunter’s Moon is slated to occur this weekend in the South Central Texas sky. The full moon officially crests on Sunday at 3:55 pm CDT, but won’t rise until later that evening in Central North America. History - The...
‘Blood Moon’ coming Sunday with the first full Moon of Autumn
A full Moon will grace the skies on Sunday 9 October. The first full Moon of autumn, it is sometimes known as the Hunter’s Moon or Blood Moon.The full Moon will appear opposite the Sun in the sky around 4.55pm EDT on Sunday, Though this will be Monday morning for people in the Gulf Standard or Iran time zones all the way to the International Date Line.While it will not be a “super moon,” a non-scientific term referring to full Moons that occur while the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth, this full Moon does come with an...
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
See the pumpkin orange Full Hunter's Moon of October 2022 rise tonight! Here's what to expect.
The Hunter's Moon, October's full moon, occurs on Sunday (Oct. 9) when it may appear larger and more orange, perfectly reflecting the fall season.
Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’
Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Digital Trends
See Jupiter’s icy moon Europa up close and personal in Juno image
Late last month, the Juno spacecraft performed a close flyby of Jupiter’s moon Europa, coming within around 219 miles of the moon’s surface — a mere hair away in spacecraft terms. As the spacecraft whipped by Europa at a relative speed of almost 15 miles per second, it collected data including images from this most intriguing location. And now NASA has released the highest-resolution image Juno has ever taken of Europa, showing its surface in stunning detail.
Breathtaking Image of Moon in Exquisite Detail Will Leave You in Awe
Surface colors and countless craters can be seen in this image of the moon, which is the result of 360 individual photos combined.
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
International Business Times
Telescope In Chile Captures Comet-Like Tail Of The Asteroid NASA Hit [Photo]
NASA successfully hit an asteroid with a spacecraft for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The asteroid was left with a comet-like tail, as per observations by a telescope in Chile. A stunning view of asteroid Dimorphos was captured by the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile, NOIRLab...
New NASA Pic of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa Is the Most Detailed One Yet
NASA’s Jupiter-orbiting space probe Juno just snapped the most high resolution pic of one of the gas giant’s moons yet.The spacecraft captured a close-up shot of the icy Europa during a flyby on September 29 using its Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), a star-tracker camera used to help orient Juno. The image reveals a 93-mile by 125-mile section of the moon’s surface that includes crisscrossing ice ridges along with dark spots that researchers believe could be indicating a volcanic eruption below.“This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such...
British government to show its art collection in first public display
A massive art collection owned by the British government will receive its first public display space in London next year.
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Juno photos reveal more stunning glimpses of Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa
Fabulous portraits of Jupiter's mysterious icy moon Europa captured by NASA's Juno mission reveals the moon, which may possibly harbor life, in unexpected colors.
A History of Tiny Asteroid Impacts Forced Our Moon to 'Wander' on Its Axis
New evidence has shown how asteroids slamming into the Moon have changed the positions of its poles. Over the past 4.25 billion years, asteroid impacts have caused the Moon's body to 'wander', rolling it by around 10 degrees in relation to its rotational axis. This is a relatively small shift, which means any ice tucked away in craters at the lunar poles is unlikely to have been significantly affected. In turn, this means that future lunar exploration can continue accordingly.
