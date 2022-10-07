ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Independent

‘Blood Moon’ coming Sunday with the first full Moon of Autumn

A full Moon will grace the skies on Sunday 9 October. The first full Moon of autumn, it is sometimes known as the Hunter’s Moon or Blood Moon.The full Moon will appear opposite the Sun in the sky around 4.55pm EDT on Sunday, Though this will be Monday morning for people in the Gulf Standard or Iran time zones all the way to the International Date Line.While it will not be a “super moon,” a non-scientific term referring to full Moons that occur while the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth, this full Moon does come with an...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’

Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

See Jupiter’s icy moon Europa up close and personal in Juno image

Late last month, the Juno spacecraft performed a close flyby of Jupiter’s moon Europa, coming within around 219 miles of the moon’s surface — a mere hair away in spacecraft terms. As the spacecraft whipped by Europa at a relative speed of almost 15 miles per second, it collected data including images from this most intriguing location. And now NASA has released the highest-resolution image Juno has ever taken of Europa, showing its surface in stunning detail.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Telescope In Chile Captures Comet-Like Tail Of The Asteroid NASA Hit [Photo]

NASA successfully hit an asteroid with a spacecraft for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The asteroid was left with a comet-like tail, as per observations by a telescope in Chile. A stunning view of asteroid Dimorphos was captured by the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile, NOIRLab...
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

New NASA Pic of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa Is the Most Detailed One Yet

NASA’s Jupiter-orbiting space probe Juno just snapped the most high resolution pic of one of the gas giant’s moons yet.The spacecraft captured a close-up shot of the icy Europa during a flyby on September 29 using its Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), a star-tracker camera used to help orient Juno. The image reveals a 93-mile by 125-mile section of the moon’s surface that includes crisscrossing ice ridges along with dark spots that researchers believe could be indicating a volcanic eruption below.“This image is unlocking an incredible level of detail in a region not previously imaged at such resolution and under such...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A History of Tiny Asteroid Impacts Forced Our Moon to 'Wander' on Its Axis

New evidence has shown how asteroids slamming into the Moon have changed the positions of its poles. Over the past 4.25 billion years, asteroid impacts have caused the Moon's body to 'wander', rolling it by around 10 degrees in relation to its rotational axis. This is a relatively small shift, which means any ice tucked away in craters at the lunar poles is unlikely to have been significantly affected. In turn, this means that future lunar exploration can continue accordingly.
ASTRONOMY

