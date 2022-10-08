On the annual Homecoming game, the Eagles hosted the Alma Panthers and won a 42 – 7 Tri-Valley 8 contest. Frankenmuth took the opening possession of the game 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Aiden Hoard to Sam Barger 35 yard TD pass play and Will Soulliere would add the first of his 6 PAT’s for the game. On Alma’s ensuing possession, the Eagles forced a punt and the offense went back to work. Barger would conclude the Eagles next drive of 79 yards with a 1 yard TD run at the 2:11 mark of the 1st quarter for a 14 – 0 lead. With 56 seconds remaining in the 1st half, Hoard would connect with Hunter Bernthal on a 12 yard pass giving the Eagles a 21 – 0 lead going into halftime. Frankenmuth would add two 3rd quarter scores with a Carson Knoll 5 yard run and Zak Andrews 28 yard scamper. The lone 4th quarter score was a Bernthal 13 yard run. Alma would spoil the Eagles shutout bid, scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the game on a 36 yard TD pass. The Eagle defense was steller throuhgout the game with six quarterback sacks and limiting the Panthers to 81 yards of offense. Colin Main was the leading tackler with 6 and Brendan Marker recovered a fumble. Frankenmuth offense tallied 420 yards of offense with 158 yards passing and 262 rushing. Barger was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 8 attempts and Griffin Barker followed with 79 yards rushing. Hoard was 7 of 14 passing to five different recievers. The win assures the Eagles at least a share of the Tri-Valley 8 and with a win next week against the Garber Dukes would give them an outright championship.

ALMA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO