Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
HS Football - Fenton at Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden came into Friday one win away from clinching the Stripes division for the first time, but Fenton stormed off to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back. The Tigers defeat the Eagles, 28-21. Despite the loss, Linden is still moving on to the Flint Metro League Championship game to face Goodrich next Saturday at 7 p.m. because they have more individual playoff points than Swartz Creek and Fenton.
Freeland turns to defense, scales Mountain to beat Swan Valley
FREELAND, MI – In Freeland’s first five wins, the Falcons averaged more than 49 points a game. Win No. 6 was not going to be like the first five. “Anybody who thought this was going to be a blowout,” Freeland coach Kevin Townsend said, “doesn’t understand this rivalry.”
You vote, we go: Choose which Saginaw/Bay City Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron
Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
Boys Varsity Football beats Alma 42 – 7
On the annual Homecoming game, the Eagles hosted the Alma Panthers and won a 42 – 7 Tri-Valley 8 contest. Frankenmuth took the opening possession of the game 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Aiden Hoard to Sam Barger 35 yard TD pass play and Will Soulliere would add the first of his 6 PAT’s for the game. On Alma’s ensuing possession, the Eagles forced a punt and the offense went back to work. Barger would conclude the Eagles next drive of 79 yards with a 1 yard TD run at the 2:11 mark of the 1st quarter for a 14 – 0 lead. With 56 seconds remaining in the 1st half, Hoard would connect with Hunter Bernthal on a 12 yard pass giving the Eagles a 21 – 0 lead going into halftime. Frankenmuth would add two 3rd quarter scores with a Carson Knoll 5 yard run and Zak Andrews 28 yard scamper. The lone 4th quarter score was a Bernthal 13 yard run. Alma would spoil the Eagles shutout bid, scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the game on a 36 yard TD pass. The Eagle defense was steller throuhgout the game with six quarterback sacks and limiting the Panthers to 81 yards of offense. Colin Main was the leading tackler with 6 and Brendan Marker recovered a fumble. Frankenmuth offense tallied 420 yards of offense with 158 yards passing and 262 rushing. Barger was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 8 attempts and Griffin Barker followed with 79 yards rushing. Hoard was 7 of 14 passing to five different recievers. The win assures the Eagles at least a share of the Tri-Valley 8 and with a win next week against the Garber Dukes would give them an outright championship.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw
Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
