Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Mickey Joseph Tuesday press conference quick hits
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with the media Tuesday morning in Memorial Stadium to discuss the Huskers’ performance against Rutgers and to preview Saturday’s matchup with Purdue. Here’s a quick rundown of what Joseph had to say. — Joseph said he was proud of his...
Joseph gives updates on RB picture behind Anthony Grant
There is no doubt about Anthony Grant’s status as the No. 1 running back on the Husker depth chart, but there is little certainty about the backs behind Grant. Against Rutgers, Jaquez Yant handled the No. 2 responsibilities with Gabe Ervin Jr., not playing in the game. Nebraska interim...
Benning will join Husker radio gameday booth
Former Nebraska running back Damon Benning will join the Husker radio broadcasting crew, taking over the role previously held by Matt Davison. It was announced on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night that Benning – who has been a popular radio broadcaster in Omaha while also coaching high school football – will be the color analyst on gameday broadcasts, joining play-by-play man Greg Sharpe in the booth when the Huskers play at Purdue on Saturday night. He'll continue in that position through the rest of this 2022 season.
Mickey Joseph Reveals Why Nebraska Running Back Didn't Play Friday
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were without backup running back Gabe Ervin Jr. for Friday night's win over Rutgers. His absence at the time was unknown. But on Tuesday, the interim head coach told 247Sports why the redshirt freshman was out of action. Ervin missed the game because of...
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph explains why RB Gabe Ervin Jr. didn’t play against Rutgers
Mickey Joseph was without Gabe Ervin Jr. for the Rutgers game. Joseph explained why that was per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz. Ervin missed the game because of a toe injury. He has been a part of the RB rotation in Lincoln this season, helping relieve Anthony Grant occasionally. Ervin has 82 yards rushing so far this season.
College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday
A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories. "Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in...
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
WOWT
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
247Sports
Comments / 6