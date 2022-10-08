Former Nebraska running back Damon Benning will join the Husker radio broadcasting crew, taking over the role previously held by Matt Davison. It was announced on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night that Benning – who has been a popular radio broadcaster in Omaha while also coaching high school football – will be the color analyst on gameday broadcasts, joining play-by-play man Greg Sharpe in the booth when the Huskers play at Purdue on Saturday night. He'll continue in that position through the rest of this 2022 season.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO