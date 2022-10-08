ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State College, PA
Health
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wkok.com

NorthcentralPA.com: Much Talked About Food Truck Coming Soon

From NorthcentralPA.com…. Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant’s favorite meals. The...
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Foodsafety#Food Science#Frozen Food#Raw Food#Tailgate#American Football#General Health#A Nittany Lion#Penn State Extension#Dri
WTAJ

Altoona road reopened after railcar fire

UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case

New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Raystown Lake to go through controlled drawdown

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has begun a controlled lake drawdown. Current projections estimate that the lake will reach the first target elevation of 783 (a 3 – foot drop from summer pool) on or before Saturday, Oct. 15. The lake will remain at this elevation until […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy