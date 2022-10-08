Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
Hotel stays skyrocket ahead of biggest Penn State home games. Check out these prices
Just how much will it cost you to find accommodations for the Ohio State v. Penn State game? The prices are eye-popping.
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
NorthcentralPA.com: Much Talked About Food Truck Coming Soon
From NorthcentralPA.com…. Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant’s favorite meals. The...
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
Penn State’s head football coach makes a guaranteed $7 million a year, but he doesn’t appear on the university’s required list of top 25 highest-salaried employees.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Altoona road reopened after railcar fire
UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Ex-employee makes over 20 threatening calls to Centre County Advance Auto Parts store, police say
Editor’s note: In the original release, police reported that the calls were being made to Advance Auto Zone. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Centre County auto store employee who police said made numerous threats with a spoof phone number to the store and workers is behind bars. Leslie Scott, 40, of Bellefonte made more […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Raystown Lake to go through controlled drawdown
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has begun a controlled lake drawdown. Current projections estimate that the lake will reach the first target elevation of 783 (a 3 – foot drop from summer pool) on or before Saturday, Oct. 15. The lake will remain at this elevation until […]
Unknown man poses as ‘courier,’ takes $8k from Centre County elderly woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney. The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
