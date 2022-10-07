Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Related
963kklz.com
Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas
So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
WATCH: A video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos — with style — to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
Watch: Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas G2E shows latest, greatest gaming technology
Global Expo 2022 is in Las Vegas this week at the Venetian Expo Center. The convention shows off the latest and greatest in gambling and e-gaming technologies.
Golf Channel
Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win
Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegas24seven.com
PARK MGM INTRODUCES NEW BRUNCH SPECIALS
Park MGM recently introduced new brunch specials for the fall season. Guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas at Primrose; a complimentary mimosa of the season at NoMad Bar; and specialty cocktails at La Pizza e La Pasta in Eataly. Reservations are highly encouraged. Brunch specials:. Primrose Garden & Bar. Daily; 7...
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fest
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns for its 28th year at Sunset Park from Oct.7-9. Jillian Lopez had to immerse myself into the Renaissance Era and see what they have planned for the weekend.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Big Boys Toys convention returns to Las Vegas
From fatigue-resistant motorcycles toa full-motion precision flight simulator, Big Boys Toys has the latest products that are changing the face of luxury. This year’s showcase will also include designer watches and multimillion-dollar art. Las Vegas Convention Center, bbtvegas.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction
Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
UnCommons sneak peek in Southwest Las Vegas
Fine cuisine is coming to a new area in the southwest Las Vegas valley. UnCommons offered up a sneak preview of some of its new restaurants that are set to open up this fall.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions
Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
Comments / 0