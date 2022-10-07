ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
MUSIC
8 News Now

Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Golf Channel

Shriners Children's Open payout: Tom Kim cashes in big with Vegas win

Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory in his last four starts, claiming the Shriners Children's Open. After collecting $1.314 million in his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, the regular-season finale for 2021-22, Kim earned even more in his first start to the new season. Here is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Good Luck#Rock And Roll#Ticketmaster Com#Live Nation Las Vegas#Ktla#Colosseum#Caesars Palace#American Express
vegas24seven.com

PARK MGM INTRODUCES NEW BRUNCH SPECIALS

Park MGM recently introduced new brunch specials for the fall season. Guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas at Primrose; a complimentary mimosa of the season at NoMad Bar; and specialty cocktails at La Pizza e La Pasta in Eataly. Reservations are highly encouraged. Brunch specials:. Primrose Garden & Bar. Daily; 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fest

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Age Of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns for its 28th year at Sunset Park from Oct.7-9. Jillian Lopez had to immerse myself into the Renaissance Era and see what they have planned for the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Big Boys Toys convention returns to Las Vegas

From fatigue-resistant motorcycles toa full-motion precision flight simulator, Big Boys Toys has the latest products that are changing the face of luxury. This year’s showcase will also include designer watches and multimillion-dollar art. Las Vegas Convention Center, bbtvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction

Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions

Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy