Mets fighting to save their season after Max Scherzer gets taken to the woodshed in his first postseason start in awful 7-1 loss to San Diego Padres in the wildcard series

Yu Darvish threw seven strong innings, the Padres hit four homers off Max Scherzer and San Diego cruised to a 7-1 win over the host New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a best-of-three National League wild-card series.

Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado all went deep for San Diego as Scherzer gave up the most homers he has surrendered in a postseason game. The four tied his highest from any regular-season game, a figure the three-time Cy Young Award reached three times previously.

The fifth-seeded Padres will go for the sweep Saturday night behind left-hander Blake Snell. The Mets had yet to officially announce a starter, but it is expected they will send their co-ace -- two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom -- to the mound in the must-win contest.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets reacts after giving up a solo home run to Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres in a miserable night for the hosts

Game 3, if necessary, would be played Sunday night in New York. The winner of the series advances to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Scherzer ran into trouble immediately when Profar blooped a single on the first pitch of the game before Bell hit a two-out homer well into the left field seats. Grisham hit a solo shot with two outs in the second, after which Scherzer retired seven straight before Ha-Seong Kim singled leading off the fifth.

On consecutive one-out pitches in the fifth, Scherzer gave up a ground-rule double to Austin Nola and a three-run homer to Profar as the Padres extended the lead to 6-0.

After Juan Soto grounded out, Machado homered to left. The All-Star third baseman shouted while sprinting around the bases as New York manager Buck Showalter trudged to the mound to relieve Scherzer, who received a loud chorus of boos on his way to the dugout.

Manny Machado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Round

The seven runs were the most ever allowed by Scherzer in a playoff game. His postseason ERA rose from 3.22 to 3.58 after giving up seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Scherzer struck out four without issuing a walk.

Darvish allowed six hits -- including Eduardo Escobar's one-out homer in the fifth -- and walked none while fanning four. He is 3-0 a 0.86 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.

Escobar had two hits, and teammate Starling Marte, who hadn't played since Sept. 6 due to a broken right middle finger, had two hits and two stolen bases.

Profar and Kim each had two hits for the Padres. Robert Suarez and Luis Garcia each tossed a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch during the seventh inning of game one of the NL Wild Card Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field

Wildcard round game one results

Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays

San Diego Padres 7-1 New York Mets

The other three games from the first day of the MLB playoffs were all more competitive than the beating the Mets were handed.

Cleveland vs Tampa, which saw the Guardians take a 2-1 victory in was closest game of the day. Staring pitcher Shane Bieber dominated the game throwing seven and two thirds innings, while striking out eight batters. Jose Ramirez was responsible for the game winner after he hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Philadelphia had by far the most exciting win after a six-run ninth inning comeback saw them win 6-3 over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The game marked the first time in 94 postseason games that St. Louis, an 11-time World Series champion, had blown a lead of at least two runs going into the final frame, according to Sportradar.

'Unfortunately,' Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, 'that last inning got away.'

The Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays game saw another dominating pitching performance, as Luis Castillo carried his team to a 4-0 win. Castillo threw a shutout until he was eventually taken out of the game throwing seven and one fourth innings.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning during game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs