4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex
Spooky fun is coming up as the Halloween season has officially arrived in Polk County, and those who want to participate in a Rockmart event have until Monday to let the city know. Applications are being accepted until October 10 by the City of Rockmart for groups and businesses to get a booth at the […] The post Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex appeared first on Polk Today.
The Citizen Online
Threats about school violence continue to disrupt some Fayette schools Thursday
Fayette County deputies were present at Starr’s Mill High School Thursday morning following a reported threat of violence found written on a wall, this time in a girls restroom. That follows a day of disruption at Starr’s Mill Monday following a scribbled threat of gun violence in a boys...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
thecitymenus.com
Granger Playground open to the public after major renovation
Granger Playground is officially open to the public after major renovations to the park. The City of LaGrange utilized SPLOST dollars approved by LaGrange residents to finish the complete redevelopment of the park. The playground features all-new equipment, a “trike track”, a picnic pavilion, additional parking, a unique boardwalk structure and a walking trail with direct connection to The Thread.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town
Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
Fruithurst community receives answers in search for cause of cancer cluster
FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — A small town in Cleburne County finally receives answers after years of investigation, which explains the possible cause of their unusual spike in cancer cases a few years back. Initial concern began back in 2017 when the tight-knit community of Fruithurst experienced a growing number of cancer patients, several being children. […]
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Arnco mobile home park redevelopment
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment of the Harris Mobile Home Park in the Arnco Community at their meeting on Tuesday. The redevelopment, located at Clemit Harris Road, is said to be the first under a new Coweta County provision that would allow for a special use permit that would allow a community to be redeveloped with site-built homes, establishing individual lots while not increasing the overall density, nor increasing the level of non-conformity of the land.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 7th Annual Fiddlin’ Fest transforms Downtown Rome
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday afternoon the 7th annual Fiddlin’ Fest transformed Downtown Rome into a giant bluegrass street celebration. The festival featured the classical sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages along with activities along every block of the festival.
thecitymenus.com
Soda Shop To Open On Maple Street October 15
The Iverson’s are bringing a Utah staple to Carrollton and bubbling up a new gourmet soda shop. The shop appropriately named, Sips Soda Carrollton is scheduled to have its grand opening on October 15, will not only have your favorite sodas but can turn them into a “build-your-own” soda treat.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
cobbcountycourier.com
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
Cobb homeowner says county project caused $500K damages to his home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner is filing a lawsuit against the county after he says one of their projects caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his home. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a man who says he has been hit...
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
