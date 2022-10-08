Read full article on original website
Changes of note in Nebraska's Monday depth chart release
Nebraska released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Purdue with a few notable changes to the pecking order. Nebraska’s right tackle spot is now more up in the air, with an OR now separating Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony. Benhart had previously been the No. 1 and started Friday’s win over Rutgers, but only played seven snaps before being lifted for Anthony, who finished the game at right tackle.
Husker Mash: Injuries, collectives and B1G Saturday ahead
One of the big takeaways from Friday night after the dust settled is that Nebraska has to try to get healthy in a hurry ahead of this Purdue game. Here’s an abbreviated look at who got knocked around in the Rutgers game:. Omar Manning, Quinton Newsome, Luke Reimer, Casey...
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ coaching search power rankings Week 7
The Nebraska football team has been searching for a new head coach for about a month now and it doesn’t appear the program is any closer to announcing a choice. Of course, we all knew it was going to be a while before this thing ended. Trev Alberts was...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: First offer for New Jersey linebacker
The Nebraska football recruiting efforts are continuing at a breakneck pace as Mickey Joseph and company keep trying to bring in as many recruits as possible. One has to wonder, every now and then, just how they’re landing on some of these prospects. Over the last few weeks, the...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
Huskers double-digit underdogs to Purdue on opening lines
Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Rutgers falls to Nebraska: Did you notice...
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Friday is Davison's final call in the radio booth as he takes new role with NIL collective
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Friday's Nebraska-Rutgers game will mark Matt Davison's last call in the radio booth, he announced just prior to kickoff on the Huskers Radio Network. Davison made public the news with Huskers athletics director Trev Alberts also in the booth saluting him for his time broadcasting and also as a senior member of the Nebraska athletics department.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
