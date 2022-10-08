Read full article on original website
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this week
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout Machines
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is You
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Plays No. 18 St. Thomas to a 2-2 Draw
SEGUIN, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran men's soccer team played the 18th-ranked University of St. Thomas Celts to a draw at 2-2 in an intense match Sunday evening at Gustafson Field as the Bulldogs continued SCAC play. The match was as balanced as they come as the Bulldogs and Celts...
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Falls, 3-0, to No. 7/8 Trinity (TX)
SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran women's soccer's (5-6-1, 5-2 SCAC) five match win streak came to a hault Sunday afternoon - dropping their Sunday afternoon match, 3-0, to No.7/8 Trinity University (11-0-1, 7-0 SCAC) at Gustafson Field. The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board netting the first goal...
tlubulldogs.com
Luis Green Makes History as TLU Shuts Out Centenary, 5-0
1st - 03:31 - Jorge Ugaz (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 05:49 - Louis Hart (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 18:32 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 30:29 - Gavin Edwards (Texas Lutheran) 2nd - 85:56 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) Game Leaders. Centenary (La.) G: N/A. A: N/A. Sh: 2...
tlubulldogs.com
Texas Lutheran Tops Austin College for Second Straight Win
SHERMAN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran picked up its second consecutive win with a convincing 37-15 victory over Austin College Saturday afternoon at Jerry Apple Stadium in Sherman, Texas. After allowing a first quarter touchdown to Austin College, a 23-point second quarter from the Bulldogs swung the game in their favor...
UTSA football downs Western Kentucky in Conference USA championship rematch
Halftime performers celebrated Hispanic heritage with a vibrant show.
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym
UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
texasstandard.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
KSAT 12
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
MySanAntonio
5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Smack Dab in the Middle of South Central Texas Drought
The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio (NWS) today released a map showing the latest drought conditions across south central Texas, and Canyon Lake and the New Braunfels area are smack dab in the middle of a maroon-colored bullseye. “Over the last month, improvement has been noted across portions of...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
