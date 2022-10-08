ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Plays No. 18 St. Thomas to a 2-2 Draw

SEGUIN, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran men's soccer team played the 18th-ranked University of St. Thomas Celts to a draw at 2-2 in an intense match Sunday evening at Gustafson Field as the Bulldogs continued SCAC play. The match was as balanced as they come as the Bulldogs and Celts...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Falls, 3-0, to No. 7/8 Trinity (TX)

SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran women's soccer's (5-6-1, 5-2 SCAC) five match win streak came to a hault Sunday afternoon - dropping their Sunday afternoon match, 3-0, to No.7/8 Trinity University (11-0-1, 7-0 SCAC) at Gustafson Field. The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board netting the first goal...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Luis Green Makes History as TLU Shuts Out Centenary, 5-0

1st - 03:31 - Jorge Ugaz (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 05:49 - Louis Hart (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 18:32 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 30:29 - Gavin Edwards (Texas Lutheran) 2nd - 85:56 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) Game Leaders. Centenary (La.) G: N/A. A: N/A. Sh: 2...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Tops Austin College for Second Straight Win

SHERMAN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran picked up its second consecutive win with a convincing 37-15 victory over Austin College Saturday afternoon at Jerry Apple Stadium in Sherman, Texas. After allowing a first quarter touchdown to Austin College, a 23-point second quarter from the Bulldogs swung the game in their favor...
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym

UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
NORMAN, OK
texasstandard.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake’s Smack Dab in the Middle of South Central Texas Drought

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio (NWS) today released a map showing the latest drought conditions across south central Texas, and Canyon Lake and the New Braunfels area are smack dab in the middle of a maroon-colored bullseye. “Over the last month, improvement has been noted across portions of...
CANYON LAKE, TX

