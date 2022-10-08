ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Falls, 3-0, to No. 7/8 Trinity (TX)

SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran women's soccer's (5-6-1, 5-2 SCAC) five match win streak came to a hault Sunday afternoon - dropping their Sunday afternoon match, 3-0, to No.7/8 Trinity University (11-0-1, 7-0 SCAC) at Gustafson Field. The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board netting the first goal...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Plays No. 18 St. Thomas to a 2-2 Draw

SEGUIN, Texas -- The Texas Lutheran men's soccer team played the 18th-ranked University of St. Thomas Celts to a draw at 2-2 in an intense match Sunday evening at Gustafson Field as the Bulldogs continued SCAC play. The match was as balanced as they come as the Bulldogs and Celts...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Luis Green Makes History as TLU Shuts Out Centenary, 5-0

1st - 03:31 - Jorge Ugaz (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 05:49 - Louis Hart (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 18:32 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) 1st - 30:29 - Gavin Edwards (Texas Lutheran) 2nd - 85:56 - Luis Green (Texas Lutheran) Game Leaders. Centenary (La.) G: N/A. A: N/A. Sh: 2...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Tops Austin College for Second Straight Win

SHERMAN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran picked up its second consecutive win with a convincing 37-15 victory over Austin College Saturday afternoon at Jerry Apple Stadium in Sherman, Texas. After allowing a first quarter touchdown to Austin College, a 23-point second quarter from the Bulldogs swung the game in their favor...
SEGUIN, TX
tlubulldogs.com

Women's Soccer Turns Aside Schreiner for Fifth Straight Win

SEGUIN, Texas -- Jessica Robinson (Cibolo/Steele), Elaina Barrientes (Lubbock/Coronado), and Kelly Wolfe (San Antonio/Churchill) each found the back of the net across the first and second halves as Texas Lutheran shut out Schreiner, 3-0, at Gustafson Field Friday night. With the result, Texas Lutheran (5-5-1, 4-1 SCAC) won its fifth...
SEGUIN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOCO

San Antonio brewery claims gold at Great American Beer Festival

The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held Oct. 6-8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style pilsner with Alright,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
KXRM

Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res,” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning. The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KKTV

Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trucker was airlifted to Colorado Springs after crashing his 18-wheeler on a mountain road. Troopers say the driver was traveling on Highway 160 early Sunday morning when he missed a curve and ran off the roadway. The truck careened into the side of the mountain, then continued another 88 feet before finally coming to a stop. The driver wasn’t buckled up and was thrown from the semi.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t

As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most crucial voting blocs needed to win a Colorado election. It’s why Democrats and Republicans spend millions on direct voter contact to Latinos and even Spanish language advertising every cycle. Unfortunately, however, there is a right (and indeed, a wrong) way to do it — and […] The post Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol asked for witnesses of crash that happened on the north side of the city Friday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. a red sedan was westbound on Interquest Pkwy. at Market Center Point when a gray sedan was eastbound at the intersection and turning left. To avoid the The post Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

