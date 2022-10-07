ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
Shelley Wenger

Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats

The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
ANIMALS
CNET

Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose

Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Calories#Dog Health#Overweight And Obesity#Pet Owner#Bcs
DogTime

Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Happy tail syndrome in dogs happens when a dog wags their tail too much. As the tail keeps hitting nearby surfaces, it can cause nerve damage and infection. Generally, larger dogs with thin tails suffer from the condition the most. Unfortunately, in some severe cases of the condition, amputating the...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners

Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
PETS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Nutmeg?

With its earthy sweetness, nutmeg is virtually indispensable in many fall and holiday baked goods, sauces, and stews. This is fine for us humans, but can your dog eat nutmeg? No, and here’s why. Is Nutmeg Toxic to Dogs?. Nutmeg is derived from the seed of the tropical evergreen...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Newsweek

Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'

A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
PETS
CNET

Best 5 Vitamins for Energy

Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
HEALTH
topdogtips.com

Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile

The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
PETS
rsvplive.ie

New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you

If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Experts Claim There Are Benefits in Training Pet Cats

The epidemic increased the number of first-time animal lovers and those raising puppies and kittens. Although relatively unskilled proprietors anticipate a new dog to require considerable coaching, most folks do not believe the equivalent holds true for cats. Training of Cats?. Cats, the same as dogs, require assistance in adjusting...
PETS
DogTime

How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist

With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
PETS
topdogtips.com

20 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds

Some people prefer little lapdogs and others enjoy the company of a large slobbering powerhouse. Every dog breed is different. There are mellow lazy breeds as well as very active and most aggressive dog breeds. All future pet owners and puppy adopters are encouraged to be careful in their choice,...
ANIMALS
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Help, My Dog Is Barking When Left Alone!

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Barking When Left Alone: A Dog's Manifestation of an Internal Turmoil. If you have a dog who is barking when left alone, you are likely looking for some solutions. Perhaps you...
PETS
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Mashed

What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'

The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy