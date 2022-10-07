Read full article on original website
Related
Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats
The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
rsvplive.ie
Vet goes viral as he reveals the average life expectancy of popular dog breeds
A UK vet has gone viral online after he shared a video showing the average life expectancy of popular dog breeds. Ben the Vet is a veterinary surgeon who often posts education animal videos on TikTok. This video has amassed over 5 million views. "Average life expectancy o dog breeds...
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Happy tail syndrome in dogs happens when a dog wags their tail too much. As the tail keeps hitting nearby surfaces, it can cause nerve damage and infection. Generally, larger dogs with thin tails suffer from the condition the most. Unfortunately, in some severe cases of the condition, amputating the...
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Nutmeg?
With its earthy sweetness, nutmeg is virtually indispensable in many fall and holiday baked goods, sauces, and stews. This is fine for us humans, but can your dog eat nutmeg? No, and here’s why. Is Nutmeg Toxic to Dogs?. Nutmeg is derived from the seed of the tropical evergreen...
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'
A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
rsvplive.ie
New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you
If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Claim There Are Benefits in Training Pet Cats
The epidemic increased the number of first-time animal lovers and those raising puppies and kittens. Although relatively unskilled proprietors anticipate a new dog to require considerable coaching, most folks do not believe the equivalent holds true for cats. Training of Cats?. Cats, the same as dogs, require assistance in adjusting...
How Dogs See, According to a Veterinary Ophthalmologist
With their uncanny ability to sniff out treats in a cupboard or hear a whistle from over a mile away, most pet parents are keenly aware of their dogs’ fantastic senses of smell and hearing. But when it comes to vision, people have the upper hand – at least sometimes. Jaycie Reisberg, DVM, DACVO, a veterinary ophthalmologist at MedVet Salt Lake City, talked to Yahoo! about how dogs see.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
topdogtips.com
20 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds
Some people prefer little lapdogs and others enjoy the company of a large slobbering powerhouse. Every dog breed is different. There are mellow lazy breeds as well as very active and most aggressive dog breeds. All future pet owners and puppy adopters are encouraged to be careful in their choice,...
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
pethelpful.com
Help, My Dog Is Barking When Left Alone!
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Barking When Left Alone: A Dog's Manifestation of an Internal Turmoil. If you have a dog who is barking when left alone, you are likely looking for some solutions. Perhaps you...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'
The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
Comments / 0