Wayne, NE

Winside Volleyball Goes 2-1 During Hartington-Newcastle Tourney

HARTINGTON – Saturday was set aside for a high school volleyball tournament. From Hartington, the Winside volleyball team completed in the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament. Winside opened with a sweep over the host Hartington-Newcastle (25-22, 25-20), then suffered a loss in straight sets to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (20-25, 19-25) before concluding with a sweep over North Central (25-9, 25-12).
WINSIDE, NE
State High School Golf Championship Preview

COLUMBUS – A trio of Nebraska golf courses will feature the 2022 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships slated for Monday and Tuesday, October 10 – 11. From the Elks Country Club, Class C teams and individuals will compete in Columbus; Class A is at the Norfolk Country Club and Class B from Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
COLUMBUS, NE
#1 Wayne State Takes Control Of Road Match

MOORHEAD, MN – #1 Wayne State College concluded a series of three straight road volleyball matches on Saturday. From Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota, the Wildcats visited MSU Moorhead. WSC secured the 3-0 sweep of 25-15, 25-9, 25-16. Wayne State College is now 21-0 (11-0 NSIC) while the Dragons...
WAYNE, NE
Wildcats Top Mavericks During Homecoming South Division Showdown

WAYNE – Homecoming festivities concluded Saturday afternoon with Wildcat football in NSIC South Division play. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC entertained Minnesota State-Mankato. Wayne State College held off a Minnesota State-Mankato comeback to win 41-33 improving to 5-1 (1-1 NSIC South). The...
WAYNE, NE
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
NORFOLK, NE
WSC Cross Country Results From Dordt Invitational

SIOUX CENTER, IA – Following a weekend off from competition at the beginning of October, the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country team returned to action on Saturday. From the Dordt College campus in Sioux Center, Iowa, WSC participated in the Dordt University Invite. The...
WAYNE, NE
WSC Women Allow Early Goal, Fall At Minot

MINOT, ND – Sunday afternoon women’s soccer was played in North Dakota for Wayne State College. From Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, North Dakota, WSC visited Minot State University. Minot State University scored 13 minutes into the match and held onto the 1-0 victory. The Beavers are now...
WAYNE, NE
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton

After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Education
Ponca State Park To Host Hallowfest October 15

PONCA – If you missed out on the first of two weekend’s during the 24th annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park, one more Saturday will be highlighted. According to a release, Ponca State Park will offer plenty to do for the entire family on Saturday, October 15. Archery...
PONCA, NE
Yankton School Board to Consider School Land Purchase

The next step in the development of the early childhood learning center in Yankton is finding a location for it. Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle says they are narrowing the possibilities…..https://on.soundcloud.com/rjhqr. Kindle says they need a good sized location…..https://on.soundcloud.com/sD7Gc. Kindle says they have had confidential negotiations on...
YANKTON, SD
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE

