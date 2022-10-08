Read full article on original website
Winside Volleyball Goes 2-1 During Hartington-Newcastle Tourney
HARTINGTON – Saturday was set aside for a high school volleyball tournament. From Hartington, the Winside volleyball team completed in the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament. Winside opened with a sweep over the host Hartington-Newcastle (25-22, 25-20), then suffered a loss in straight sets to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (20-25, 19-25) before concluding with a sweep over North Central (25-9, 25-12).
State High School Golf Championship Preview
COLUMBUS – A trio of Nebraska golf courses will feature the 2022 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships slated for Monday and Tuesday, October 10 – 11. From the Elks Country Club, Class C teams and individuals will compete in Columbus; Class A is at the Norfolk Country Club and Class B from Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
#1 Wayne State Takes Control Of Road Match
MOORHEAD, MN – #1 Wayne State College concluded a series of three straight road volleyball matches on Saturday. From Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota, the Wildcats visited MSU Moorhead. WSC secured the 3-0 sweep of 25-15, 25-9, 25-16. Wayne State College is now 21-0 (11-0 NSIC) while the Dragons...
Wildcats Top Mavericks During Homecoming South Division Showdown
WAYNE – Homecoming festivities concluded Saturday afternoon with Wildcat football in NSIC South Division play. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC entertained Minnesota State-Mankato. Wayne State College held off a Minnesota State-Mankato comeback to win 41-33 improving to 5-1 (1-1 NSIC South). The...
Norfolk, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
WSC Cross Country Results From Dordt Invitational
SIOUX CENTER, IA – Following a weekend off from competition at the beginning of October, the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country team returned to action on Saturday. From the Dordt College campus in Sioux Center, Iowa, WSC participated in the Dordt University Invite. The...
Wayne State Women’s Golf Ties For Third During Augustana Fall Preview, Taylor Ties 11th Individually
LARCHWOOD, IA – Members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team have been busy at work with their fourth straight week of two-day competition. From the Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, WSC competed in the Augustana Fall Regional Preview on Saturday and Sunday. The...
WSC Women Allow Early Goal, Fall At Minot
MINOT, ND – Sunday afternoon women’s soccer was played in North Dakota for Wayne State College. From Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, North Dakota, WSC visited Minot State University. Minot State University scored 13 minutes into the match and held onto the 1-0 victory. The Beavers are now...
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton
After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
