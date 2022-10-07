Abington Heights boys soccer is starting to roll. the comets are undefeated in their 11 games so far. Robert Saunders, Abington Heights Senior-midfielder, says ” I didn’t expect to go all of this way undefeated it sure does feel nice but a lot of good players we lost but a lot of people stepped up to fill those rolls. “

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO