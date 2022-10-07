Read full article on original website
Related
montgomeryindependent.com
Montgomery Academy Middle School And JV Win CCC
Montgomery Academy MS and JV Volleyball both finish the season as Capital City Classic champions. After the tournaments it was announced that MS players Addison Kitchens and Bennett Britt earned All-Tournament honors and Rehmat Sidhu was tournament MVP. In JV play teammates EG Hines and Amelia Hughes earned All-Tournament and Morgan Springer received MVP honors.
Effingham Co. extends football win streak. Why the Rebels are surging in region play.
SPRINGFIELD – During Effingham County’s first possession Friday night, Rebel wide receiver Keion Wallace got behind the Grovetown defense with no one within 20 yards. Quarterback Nate Hayes threw a perfect pass, but Wallace dropped it. The three-star recruit made the home crowd forget that one gaffe with...
Breakout Players Highlight Win Over Auburn
Georgia handled business on Saturday, for the first time in three weeks covering the spread entering the football game, and playing up to the "standard" of dominance that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart. The 42 to 10 win didn't come without plenty to correct. As Kirby Smart ...
Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract
ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health
After a scary situation in Bloomington over the weekend, running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement on Monday updating his health status.
Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-9)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
WOLF
Abington Heights boys soccer on a roll
Abington Heights boys soccer is starting to roll. the comets are undefeated in their 11 games so far. Robert Saunders, Abington Heights Senior-midfielder, says ” I didn’t expect to go all of this way undefeated it sure does feel nice but a lot of good players we lost but a lot of people stepped up to fill those rolls. “
Comments / 0