montgomeryindependent.com

Montgomery Academy Middle School And JV Win CCC

Montgomery Academy MS and JV Volleyball both finish the season as Capital City Classic champions. After the tournaments it was announced that MS players Addison Kitchens and Bennett Britt earned All-Tournament honors and Rehmat Sidhu was tournament MVP. In JV play teammates EG Hines and Amelia Hughes earned All-Tournament and Morgan Springer received MVP honors.
MONTGOMERY, AL
DawgsDaily

Breakout Players Highlight Win Over Auburn

Georgia handled business on Saturday, for the first time in three weeks covering the spread entering the football game, and playing up to the "standard" of dominance that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart.  The 42 to 10 win didn't come without plenty to correct. As Kirby Smart ...
ATHENS, GA
WHIO Dayton

Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million, eight-year deal.
ATLANTA, GA
WOLF

Abington Heights boys soccer on a roll

Abington Heights boys soccer is starting to roll. the comets are undefeated in their 11 games so far. Robert Saunders, Abington Heights Senior-midfielder, says ” I didn’t expect to go all of this way undefeated it sure does feel nice but a lot of good players we lost but a lot of people stepped up to fill those rolls. “
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA

