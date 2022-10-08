ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Missouri Roundup Week 7

Belton was no match for Platte County Friday in a 38-8 blowout that saw Platte outgain Belton 334-180 in total offense. Platte County (3-4) all but had the game won at halftime after dropping 31 unanswered points before halftime and shutting out the Pirates until the third quarter. Belton (3-4)...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Rockhurst powers past Blue Springs

Rockhurst held on for its third win of the season with a 35-21 defeat of Blue Springs Friday that saw the Hawklets shut out the Wildcats for three quarters. Despite out possessing Rockhurst (3-4) and gaining five more first downs, the Wildcats (2-5) were hampered by 10 penalties that totaled 115 yards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Total domination

Liberty North made quick work of Blue Springs South on Friday at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Eagles (7-0), jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as they scored 28 points in the first quarter, enroute to an impressive 41-7 over the Jaguars. Liberty North...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Kansas Roundup Week 6

Bishop Ward and Santa Fe Trail entered the fourth quarter of Friday’s Week 6 matchup tied at 28-28, but the Cyclones' offense ripped off 27 unanswered points to claim a 55-28 victory. The Cyclones (4-2) featured a balanced offensive attack that saw Aiden Milliren pass for 230 yards and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
DeSoto shuts out Piper

After Piper senior Colin Vigil returned the opening kickoff 66 yards to give the Pirates the ball just outside the red zone, the De Soto defense immediately was given little room for error when taking the field. The Wildcats were more than up for the challenge, though—not just for that drive, but the game as a whole, as they shut out the Pirates, 24-0.
DE SOTO, KS
Time to get out the vote

Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Each week six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. James Academy beats Blue Valley West

St. James Academy staved off a late comeback attempt from Blue Valley West Friday and escaped the road matchup 35-28. The Thunder (3-3) dominated the first half and approached halftime with a 28-0 lead, but the Jaguars (3-3) put up 28 points of their own in the second half to pull within one score.
STILWELL, KS
Kings of the north

Thanks to a strong second-half showing, Oak Park continued its spectacular season and took significant strides toward the No. 1 district seed and a conference title. Marlon Gant Jr. scored on a touchdown pass from Aiden Hinkle with less than three minutes remaining, lifting the Northmen to a 13-6 victory against North Kansas City in a pivotal matchup between conference and district rivals.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Lee's Summit North takes care of Liberty

Lee’s Summit North moved to 6-1 Friday, cruising to a 28-6 win on the road against Liberty Friday. The Broncos trailed early but got into an offensive rhythm while keeping the Blue Jays (3-4) out of the endzone. Liberty forced Lee’s Summit North to punt on its first drive...
LIBERTY, MO

