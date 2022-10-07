Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Elite Daily
Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs
With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
12tomatoes.com
When Making a Cup Of Tea Or Coffee Should You Pour Your Milk In First Or Last?
Milk first? Milk second? When we think about it, that was a concern only for those on the other side of the pond. Yet recent years have revealed that more Americans are reaching for tea, and many are opting to make themselves a cuppa (as the Brits say). So what is the right way, and why is there a divide in methodology?
12 People Who Love Dining Out Shared Their Tips For Saving A Few Bucks At Restaurants
"I sometimes order takeout from the restaurant instead of dining in to avoid having to tip."
The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed
Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Houston Chronicle
Would you eat pumpkin spice-flavored ramen? Thanks to Cup Noodles, you can.
This fall has already seen pumpkin spice deodorant, PSL engagement rings and squash-seasoned dog treats. And the next product to join the unconventional list this season is here to prove that the gimmicky autumnal flavor knows no bounds: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles. The brainchild of Nissin Foods, the polarizing heat-and-eat...
The Daily South
Loretta Lynn's Classic Country Recipes Helped Me Find My New Southern Home
It seems impossible that Loretta Lynn is gone. It also seems impossible that she'd been with us for 90 years, because she always seemed ageless. She retained the iconic image of the strong woman of the South throughout her life, and her astonishing rags-to-riches life story was an inspiration to anyone who knew it—and millions of people all around the world did know it, because of her music.
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
Dare Ice Coffee is pulled off the shelves over 'foreign matter' in several varieties of the popular flavoured milk: 'Do not drink'
Bottles of a popular iced coffee brand have been recalled from hundreds of stores due to the presence of 'foreign matter'. Bega Dairy and Drinks has pulled 750ml bottles of four different flavours of Dare Iced Coffee from shelves. Plastic pieces, which could cause injury or illness if consumed, are...
Bon Appétit
Which Peanut Butter Is Worth Buying? A Blind Taste Test of Jif, Skippy, Peter Pan, and More
Peanut butter is a national treasure. In 2019, US peanut butter sales raked in approximately $2.3 billion. Americans supposedly eat a whopping 700 million pounds of the spread each year, with the average kid scarfing down 1,500 PB&Js before their high school graduation. But peanut butter is an ingredient that...
Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?
Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
biteofthebest.com
Frutero Ice Cream: Tropical Fruit Flavors from Around the World
Frutero Ice Cream: Tropical Fruit Flavors from Around the World. I prefer the flavor of fruit in gelato, not ice cream. If you like fruit ice cream, you might be interested in these new tropical fruit flavors from Frutero where — according to the company — the fruit is picked at the peak of freshness and sourced from around the globe.
It's time to redisocver chardonnay. You may like it ... | Fiona Beckett on drinks
Chardonnay was a victim of its own popularity in the 90s, and still hasn’t quite recovered, but this versatile grape deserves a comeback
Bon Appétit
Whispers: Why Do Beans Make Me Fart? Is There Anything I Can Do?
Beans are a beloved staple in so many cuisines for great reason. They’re affordable, versatile, and nourishing. But unfortunately—as hot girls with stomach issues know—the more you eat, the more you toot. It all comes down to some fundamental gut science. And luckily, there are time-tested techniques that may make beans easier on your stomach.
ohmymag.co.uk
Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes
Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
msn.com
Creamy spinach dip is an easy appetizer welcome at any party. Here's the ultimate recipe
Hot spinach dip is the quintessential crowd-pleasing appetizer. It’s warm, creamy, cheesy, and adored by everyone. This recipe is no different, and thanks to my tips and tricks below, it’s easy to prepare, prep-ahead friendly and the most delicious version you will ever eat. Slide 1 of 5:...
Savory bulgogi and sticky rice taste like ‘dinner in a Korean household’: Best Eats
Joyce Park Williams launched Kimchee Girl in 2021, selling jars of a homemade fermented dish online and at pop-up events. Inspired by her late mother, Yang Sun Park, who died from lung cancer in 2013, Williams is hoping to bring Kimchee Girl to a national audience.
How to make crispy honey garlic chicken wings — no frying necessary
It's football season and that means gameday snacks. Chicken wings are a classic and this baked recipe keeps them crispy. Here's how to make them.
Cat Owners Are Raving About This ‘Truly Dust Free’ Litter That ‘Completely Masks Scents’ & It’s Cheaper Than Anything You’ll Find in Stores
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No one enjoys cleaning their cat’s litter box. But one litter company actually made the process a bit more enjoyable thanks to their “Ultra” litter that is low on dust, clumps like no one’s business, and is cheaper than the litter you’re currently buying from that big-box store.
