Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs

With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
The Kitchn

The Easiest Way to Keep Bread Soft — No Fancy Tools Needed

Whether you prefer getting bread fully sliced from the grocery store, picking it up fresh from a bakery, or even making bread at home, one thing everyone can agree on is that stale, stiff bread is a bummer. That’s why we were excited to discover a new method to help keep the cut end of a loaf of bread from drying out.
Houston Chronicle

Would you eat pumpkin spice-flavored ramen? Thanks to Cup Noodles, you can.

This fall has already seen pumpkin spice deodorant, PSL engagement rings and squash-seasoned dog treats. And the next product to join the unconventional list this season is here to prove that the gimmicky autumnal flavor knows no bounds: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles. The brainchild of Nissin Foods, the polarizing heat-and-eat...
The Daily South

Loretta Lynn's Classic Country Recipes Helped Me Find My New Southern Home

It seems impossible that Loretta Lynn is gone. It also seems impossible that she'd been with us for 90 years, because she always seemed ageless. She retained the iconic image of the strong woman of the South throughout her life, and her astonishing rags-to-riches life story was an inspiration to anyone who knew it—and millions of people all around the world did know it, because of her music.
The Guardian

Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?

Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
biteofthebest.com

Frutero Ice Cream: Tropical Fruit Flavors from Around the World

Frutero Ice Cream: Tropical Fruit Flavors from Around the World. I prefer the flavor of fruit in gelato, not ice cream. If you like fruit ice cream, you might be interested in these new tropical fruit flavors from Frutero where — according to the company — the fruit is picked at the peak of freshness and sourced from around the globe.
Bon Appétit

Whispers: Why Do Beans Make Me Fart? Is There Anything I Can Do?

Beans are a beloved staple in so many cuisines for great reason. They’re affordable, versatile, and nourishing. But unfortunately—as hot girls with stomach issues know—the more you eat, the more you toot. It all comes down to some fundamental gut science. And luckily, there are time-tested techniques that may make beans easier on your stomach.
ohmymag.co.uk

Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes

Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
SheKnows

Cat Owners Are Raving About This ‘Truly Dust Free’ Litter That ‘Completely Masks Scents’ & It’s Cheaper Than Anything You’ll Find in Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No one enjoys cleaning their cat’s litter box. But one litter company actually made the process a bit more enjoyable thanks to their “Ultra” litter that is low on dust, clumps like no one’s business, and is cheaper than the litter you’re currently buying from that big-box store.
