Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Browns' loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
Related
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
Midges are swarming the Cleveland's home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb and others Browns arrive for the Chargers game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for their rematch with the Chargers, who beat them 47-42 last season at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are 2-2 and looking to get over .500. The Browns will have Garrett,...
Cleveland Browns defense hoping to recharge vs. L.A. Chargers: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today, the Cleveland Browns (2-2) play host to the L.A. Chargers (2-2) who are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. Last season, against the Browns, Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 Charger victory. This time around Herbert has sore ribs to deal with and will be without star receiver Keenan Allen.
Another stellar Nick Chubb performance wasted: Browns vs. Chargers Takeaways
CLEVELAND — The run was vintage Nick Chubb. The Browns running back took the handoff at the Los Angeles Chargers 41 and ran to the right behind the pulling block of left guard Joel Bitonio. Chubb avoided the diving grab of linebacker Drue Tranquill about four yards behind the line, the grasp of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownsnation.com
The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick
The Cleveland Browns are the sixth NFL team that took a flier on quarterback Josh Rosen. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Browns has come to an end. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”. Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
FOX Sports
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak loss to Los Angeles Chargers with Cade York miss
CLEVELAND — The Browns once again found themselves in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers. They once again found themselves on the wrong end of that shootout. Exactly 364 days after they played a game in which they combined for 89 points, the two teams met again Sunday in Cleveland. Once again,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers
As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Are ‘Perfect’? Warning Issued by CBS’ Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown
But maybe CBS analyst Tony Romo's judgment of the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday isn't all that hyperbolic. "It was a perfect execution,'' Romo said of the Week 5 blowout. "Guys made plays. It was windy out there (at Highmark Stadium) and they still made it look easy.
Centre Daily
The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History
Daniel Jones had every reason not to trust the Giants’ new regime. As Jones entered his fourth NFL season, Brian Daboll would be his third coach, bringing with him Mike Kafka, Jones’s fourth offensive coordinator. Joe Schoen would be his second GM, replacing the one who had spent the sixth pick of the 2019 draft on him. In May, collectively, Schoen and Daboll made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract, effectively setting him free after this year.
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frustrations at Home Continues to Haunt Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have a problem winning at home, and nobody seems to have the elixir.
NFL・
Browns vs. Chargers: Picks for Sunday’s Week 5 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home on Sunday to host the Chargers. Both teams are 2-2. The Browns continue to lead the AFC North, with its three 2-2 teams, while the Chargers are chasing the 3-1 Chiefs. For game picks this year, our staff was given a fake $100...
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup.
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Centre Daily
Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.
It's always one of the biggest questions heading into a playoff series: how do you line up your starting pitching?. The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees this week in the American League Division Series and I think the relatively odd schedule for games actually benefits Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below. Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Comments / 0