Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
brownsnation.com

The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns are the sixth NFL team that took a flier on quarterback Josh Rosen. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Browns has come to an end. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”. Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Taylor Bertolet
Centre Daily

The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History

Daniel Jones had every reason not to trust the Giants’ new regime. As Jones entered his fourth NFL season, Brian Daboll would be his third coach, bringing with him Mike Kafka, Jones’s fourth offensive coordinator. Joe Schoen would be his second GM, replacing the one who had spent the sixth pick of the 2019 draft on him. In May, collectively, Schoen and Daboll made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract, effectively setting him free after this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades

CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Chargers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kicker Dustin Hopkins
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
NFL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.

It's always one of the biggest questions heading into a playoff series: how do you line up your starting pitching?. The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees this week in the American League Division Series and I think the relatively odd schedule for games actually benefits Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below. Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
CLEVELAND, OH

