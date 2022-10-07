BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big story for the weekend is the next surge of cooler air. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning. You can expect another mostly sunny sky for Saturday, with highs in the 70s. Winds will be north at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will likely bring more leaves to the ground. Humidity levels will also end up very low, so avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up even colder, with upper 30s. However, no concern for frost at this time. Sunday afternoon features plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

