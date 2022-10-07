ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

280living.com

Lions fall in triple overtime

BIRMINGHAM – The finish line was in sight several times for the Briarwood Christian School football team on Friday night, but the Lions never could quite cross it. That is primarily due to Calera never giving up, as the Eagles visited Lions Pride Stadium and emerged with a gutsy 31-28 win over Briarwood in triple overtime in a critical Class 6A, Region 3 game.
CALERA, AL
easportstoday.com

J’ville survives

Munford4-32-2 Cleburne County2-52-2 JACKSONVILLE — The football season has passed the halfway point and teams are starting their drive for the playoffs. Class 4A Region 4 may be the deepest region in the state with three teams ranked in the Top Six and the playoff picture is starting to take shape.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons this recent UAB grad loves living in Parkside

With dozens of things to experience all within a short walk, it’s no wonder that Parkside has become one of the most popular places to live in Downtown Birmingham. We spoke with Cameron Cavenaugh, a resident at The Palmer, to learn about why she loves living in Parkside. Cameron...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Colder mornings, rain back in the forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big story for the weekend is the next surge of cooler air. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning. You can expect another mostly sunny sky for Saturday, with highs in the 70s. Winds will be north at 10 to 15 mph. The wind will likely bring more leaves to the ground. Humidity levels will also end up very low, so avoid outdoor burning. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up even colder, with upper 30s. However, no concern for frost at this time. Sunday afternoon features plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Local home builders defy shortage with Parade of Homes

The Greater Birmingham Parade of Homes presented by Spire will return to showcase the metro area’s latest residential builds across two weekends in October. The annual open house event is taking place amid a housing market that remains tight for buyers, especially in the new build sector. Organizers at the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) hope that the chance to view new properties in person will encourage prospective homeowners to move forward despite rising interest rates and explore new build options.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
jeffcosheriffal.com

Pedestrian Struck on Highway 79 in Pinson

At approximately 9:07 PM, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson. Initial reports advised that a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the female pedestrian was likely intoxicated and had wandered into the roadway where she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to UAB hospital with life threatening injuries.
PINSON, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
CULLMAN, AL
anglerschannel.com

Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event

Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
CBS42.com

WATCH: How to spice up your fall charcuterie board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large. Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

