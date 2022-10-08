Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva

Aviation Insurance Market Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2030 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of aviation insurance solutions has increased over the years to help organizations to cover liability of the owner or operator for bodily injury to passengers or to persons other than passengers and for property damage. Medical costs, including loss of income, are usually paid to passengers suffering permanent total disability without the requirement of proving negligence. Furthermore, the type of coverage and the amount of premium depends on the type of aircraft that is being covered by the policy. Some policies even provide first flight coverage for aircraft that are built at home, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO