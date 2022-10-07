ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
pa.gov

Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry

Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today. According to a new annual report by the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Keystone International Livestock Exposition Competition Highlights Include PA Livestock Hall of Fame Inductee, Youth Recognition

Competitions continue Oct. 7-8 at PA Farm Show Complex. Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding welcomed a talented field of national competitors as competition resumed at The Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) on Thursday, October, 6. In an official opening ceremony, The Pennsylvania Livestock Association (PLA) inducted Eugene Wingert of St. Thomas, Franklin County and Wingert Farms Show Cattle into the Pennsylvania Livestock Hall of Fame honoring his decades of service and advocacy for the agriculture industry in Pennsylvania. Wingert's portrait will hang in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center among other honorees since 1972.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy