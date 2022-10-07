Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry
Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County
Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today. According to a new annual report by the...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
pa.gov
Keystone International Livestock Exposition Competition Highlights Include PA Livestock Hall of Fame Inductee, Youth Recognition
Competitions continue Oct. 7-8 at PA Farm Show Complex. Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding welcomed a talented field of national competitors as competition resumed at The Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) on Thursday, October, 6. In an official opening ceremony, The Pennsylvania Livestock Association (PLA) inducted Eugene Wingert of St. Thomas, Franklin County and Wingert Farms Show Cattle into the Pennsylvania Livestock Hall of Fame honoring his decades of service and advocacy for the agriculture industry in Pennsylvania. Wingert's portrait will hang in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center among other honorees since 1972.
Comments / 0