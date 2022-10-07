Competitions continue Oct. 7-8 at PA Farm Show Complex. Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding welcomed a talented field of national competitors as competition resumed at The Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) on Thursday, October, 6. In an official opening ceremony, The Pennsylvania Livestock Association (PLA) inducted Eugene Wingert of St. Thomas, Franklin County and Wingert Farms Show Cattle into the Pennsylvania Livestock Hall of Fame honoring his decades of service and advocacy for the agriculture industry in Pennsylvania. Wingert's portrait will hang in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center among other honorees since 1972.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO