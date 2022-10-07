ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement

The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment

Three candidates for Little Rock mayor, including incumbent Frank Scott Jr., expressed full-throated support Monday night for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas. The fourth mayoral hopeful, car dealer Steve Landers, voiced no opposition to the proposed state constitutional amendment while saying: “I will do what the people of the state of Arkansas decide […] The post Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

Straw Selected for Leadership Greater Little Rock

Brittany Straw, director of career services at UA Little Rock, has been selected for the 38th Class of Leadership Greater Little Rock. Established in 1985 by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Little Rock brings together community leaders from businesses, nonprofits, and governments for a nine-month community leadership program. This program has empowered participants to comprehensively understand the region’s challenges and opportunities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

October 16-22 is National Friends of the Library Week

Mayor Denisa Pennington proclaims October 16-22, 2022, as National Friends of the Library Week in the City of Warren. The Warren Branch Library will be spending the week celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the Arkansas Library Association’s 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
WARREN, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8

Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
CAMDEN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations

Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
PINE BLUFF, AR

