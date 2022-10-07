Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment
Three candidates for Little Rock mayor, including incumbent Frank Scott Jr., expressed full-throated support Monday night for legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas. The fourth mayoral hopeful, car dealer Steve Landers, voiced no opposition to the proposed state constitutional amendment while saying: “I will do what the people of the state of Arkansas decide […] The post Three Little Rock mayoral candidates voice support for marijuana amendment appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ualr.edu
Straw Selected for Leadership Greater Little Rock
Brittany Straw, director of career services at UA Little Rock, has been selected for the 38th Class of Leadership Greater Little Rock. Established in 1985 by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Little Rock brings together community leaders from businesses, nonprofits, and governments for a nine-month community leadership program. This program has empowered participants to comprehensively understand the region’s challenges and opportunities.
thv11.com
Little Rock mayoral forum gets heated | Part One
The mayoral forum got heated between Mayor Frank Scott and Steve Landers as they traded shots during the debate. Hosted by CALS, KUAR, and League of Women Voters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenager and visitors react to the weekend of violence in Little Rock
A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock mayor, pastors react to weekend violence
Following shootings over the weekend that involved three teenagers, local pastors are calling for change.
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salineriverchronicle.com
Senior Tabitha White to be crowned 2022 Warren High Homecoming Queen this Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Warren High School as the Lumberjacks get set to host the DeWitt Dragons this Friday, October 14, 2022. Warren High School announced a couple of weeks ago the 2022 Homecoming Court, led by Queen Tabitha White. Senior Tabitha White was elected the 2022 Warren High...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
salineriverchronicle.com
October 16-22 is National Friends of the Library Week
Mayor Denisa Pennington proclaims October 16-22, 2022, as National Friends of the Library Week in the City of Warren. The Warren Branch Library will be spending the week celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the Arkansas Library Association’s 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
salineriverchronicle.com
New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations
Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
Comments / 4