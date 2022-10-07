Read full article on original website
TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response
Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
Pennsylvania ACLU files federal complaint against school district after LGBTQ students are 'severely' harassed
A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students.
West Jordan Journal
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Minnesota assistant principal tells staff to use 'straight, white privilege' amid genderless award controversy
Minnesota's Farmington High School assistant principal Laura Wagner called parents opposing genderless homecoming awards "keyboard warriors."
Washington Examiner
'Be less fragile': Black playwright schools college students who shut down his show
Texas Wesleyan University has canceled a planned presentation of a play written by a black playwright after the university's Black Student Association complained that the opening scene depicts a white person saying the N-word. Carlyle Brown, who is black, wrote Down in Mississippi, which depicts themes from the South during...
BBC
Cambridge University sets up campaign to help students
Cambridge University has launched a campaign urging struggling students to access support, as the death of a sixth student this year is reviewed. The university has now had one confirmed student suicide and five suspected others in 2022. Natalie Acton, head of student support, said the new Reach Out campaign...
kmvt
Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
