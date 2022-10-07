ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dress Code#The Dress#Mr T#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
West Jordan Journal

Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades

Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

'Be less fragile': Black playwright schools college students who shut down his show

Texas Wesleyan University has canceled a planned presentation of a play written by a black playwright after the university's Black Student Association complained that the opening scene depicts a white person saying the N-word. Carlyle Brown, who is black, wrote Down in Mississippi, which depicts themes from the South during...
EDUCATION
BBC

Cambridge University sets up campaign to help students

Cambridge University has launched a campaign urging struggling students to access support, as the death of a sixth student this year is reviewed. The university has now had one confirmed student suicide and five suspected others in 2022. Natalie Acton, head of student support, said the new Reach Out campaign...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy