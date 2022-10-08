ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WTOP

NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOP

US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of...
IMMIGRATION

