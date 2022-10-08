Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Herschel Walker’s relationship with wife Julie Blanchard as she reaches out to his abortion accuser
HERSCHEL Walker's devoted wife has told his mystery abortion accuser how “incredibly sad” she is about the scandal. Julie Blanchard has reportedly texted the woman who claims the staunch abortion foe fathered a child with her. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, has rejected reports alleging that he...
NFL・
Daily Beast
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient
No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herschel Walker's son launches another attack on father after secret abortion claim
Christian Walker, the son of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has fired off the latest attack on his father amid allegations that he paid for a woman to have an abortion after the pair conceived a child while dating in 2009.
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
Register Citizen
Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report
Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
Herschel Walker's son trashes him and conservative supporters after report he paid for abortion: 'You don't get to pretend you're some sort of moral family guy'
The son of pro-life Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker again lashed out at his father on social media. "Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker said. This comes after a report that said Herschel Walker previously...
'This abortion thing, it's false' | Herschel Walker doubles down, discredits son on claims he paid for abortion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Georgia — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker responded to some hard questions Thursday following a campaign event in rural Wadley in east Georgia. Walker has been under fire from his son for lying about his family after news broke that Walker reportedly paid for an abortion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker’s team knew of an abortion allegation months before it surfaced
His team was aware and had time to prepare. They just hoped it wouldn’t come out before the election.
Georgia voters react to Herschel Walker abortion report scandal
Georgia voters are reacting to the report that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex's abortion, which he denies. Walker and his opponent, Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, held campaign events Thursday. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro joins us to discuss what voters have to say about the controversy.
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in...
Trump Tries to Shift Focus to Herschel Walker’s Future Following Abortion Payment Report
Former President Donald Trump has come out swinging in defense of Herschel Walker, his pick to represent Georgia in the Senate, after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. “Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herschel Walker denies paying for ex girlfriend’s abortion after report turns own son against him
A bombshell report from The Daily Beast threatens to completely upturn the Georgia Senate race. Herschel Walker, the far-right Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, is now scrambling to respond to a report claiming that he paid for an abortion for a woman he dated in 2009. According to the Beast, the unnamed...
Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell
Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faced the toughest challenge of his candidacy so far Tuesday as twin scandals rocked his bid to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Late Monday night, the Daily Beast published a report alleging that Walker encouraged a former girlfriend to get an abortion and wrote a check to pay for […] The post Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Shooting outside Zeldin's home turns into campaign issue in race against Hochul
NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade. Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event. "It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have...
Comments / 0