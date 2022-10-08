Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Comments / 0